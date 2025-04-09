IVI RMA North America Partners with TMRW Life Sciences to Digitize the Management and Storage of IVF Specimens Across All Clinics

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IVI RMA North America, a leader in fertility care and assisted reproduction, announced its partnership with TMRW Life Sciences, a leader in fertility technology that provides state-of-the-art FDA-cleared solutions for the safe management and storage of frozen eggs, embryos, and sperm. TMRW will safely store the eggs and embryos of tens of thousands of IVI RMA North America patients, both onsite across its 22+ IVF labs and offsite at TMRW’s state-of-the-art biorepositories.

“As a network driven by patient care and innovation, we are proud to establish this long-term partnership with TMRW Life Sciences and provide our patients with the most advanced storage solutions available,” said Dr. Thomas Molinaro, Chief Medical Officer of IVI RMA North America. “Since our founding, IVI RMA North America has been singularly focused on delivering exceptional results for our patients and driving the industry forward through research and use of cutting-edge technology. Our partnership with TMRW Life Sciences aligns perfectly with this mission.”

IVI RMA North America clinics have already begun deploying TMRW’s digital specimen management system to advance the storage of both existing specimen inventories and new patient specimens. Building on the positive experiences of Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado and the Boston IVF network—long-time TMRW partners now part of the IVI RMA North America network—this digital upgrade will enhance standardization, scalability, and visibility across the network, significantly reducing the risks of error, mix-up, and loss.

“TMRW and IVI RMA North America are both innovative, tech-forward leaders in a rapidly growing and evolving fertility industry, and we’re thrilled about the impact this partnership will bring,” said Louis Villalba, CEO of TMRW. “With an exciting year ahead—supporting more clinics, reaching more patients, and introducing our next-generation storage systems—together with IVI RMA we are setting a new standard of care.”

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, Toronto-based TRIO, and Pearl Mini-IVF Fertility Clinic in San Diego, spans 22 IVF laboratories and has helped people achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. Part of IVI RMA Global, one of the world's leading Reproductive Medicine groups committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions with the greatest chance of success in the shortest time necessary to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs more than 4,400 people across 190+ locations in 14 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.

About TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company digitizing the IVF lab starting with the world's first automated platform for the safe management and storage of frozen sperm, eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics and networks across the United States and United Kingdom.

