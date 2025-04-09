UiPath Announces AI Partnership with Google Cloud to Transform Medical Processes

NEW YORK & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced at Google Cloud Next 2025 the launch of its generative AI-based UiPath Medical Record Summarization agent, powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI and Gemini models.

The UiPath Medical Record Summarization AI agent, now in private preview for customers, empowers both payer and provider organizations to take complete advantage of the combined power of gen AI and agentic automation. Developed in partnership with top clinical professionals, the solution leverages Google Gemini 2.0 Flash through Vertex AI to create a more efficient and accurate way to analyze medical documents. The agent is part of UiPath’s strategy to provide vertical AI solutions tailored to specific industry needs.

Built with UiPath Agent Builder, the agent provides a clinician-level, multi-point summarization of voluminous records at lower cost and with higher quality and accuracy than manual data entry, completing in just minutes a process that typically takes a medical professional an average of 45 minutes.

This improves overall efficiency for healthcare organizations through:

Reducing the time and effort required for manual summarization thereby increasing cost savings, lessening the need for rework, and improving revenue opportunities

Significantly decreasing time spent on tasks such as patient referral intake, order intake, and utilization management reviews, saving up to 40 minutes per referral and reducing overall prior authorization turn-around time by up to 50%

Ensuring medical summaries are consistent and high quality with standardized sections and traceable data, improving the accuracy of clinical decisions and reducing errors

Providing a structured and organized summary of medical records, enabling clinicians and coordinators to make informed decisions more quickly and confidently

“Chief Medical Officers, Chief Financial Officers, and CIOs at healthcare organizations are consistently under pressure to reduce costs and improve quality of care while dealing with people resource constraints. Currently, clinical and non-clinical staff must summarize large volumes of medical records, yet medical records lack standard formats and summaries meaning they vary in quality and standardization,” said Mark Geene, senior vice president of AI Products at UiPath. “By automating and streamlining summary creation with Google Cloud, UiPath enables healthcare organizations to save clinical review time and improve accuracy, generating significant annual value in time savings and cost avoidance.”

“UiPath is delivering on its strategy to provide vertical AI solutions that are built to address industry-specific needs,” said Shweta Maniar, global director for Healthcare & Life Science Strategy & Solutions at Google Cloud. “Powered by Vertex AI and Gemini models, UiPath’s new medical summarization agent will significantly improve efficiency and streamline business processes for healthcare organizations.”

The new solution benefits both payer and provider organizations by providing quick access to accurate information from medical records and streamlining critical processes such as utilization management, appeals, referrals and order intake, and clinical trial eligibility checks. The UiPath Medical Record Summarization agent is already deployed by a major healthcare payer, which is using the agent to improve speed and accuracy of document processing to achieve results 23% faster.

UiPath Medical Records Summarization delivers:

Clinician-level summaries organized in easy-to-understand segments with traceable citations. Records are displayed in an organized format, enabling quick location and review of relevant information

State-of-the-art retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for processing unstructured medical record data, projected to deliver faster chart processing from intake to summary

Reduction of administrative tasks for both clinical and non-clinical professionals

UiPath partnership with Google Cloud

Vertex AI makes it easy to build, deploy, and manage ML models and generate fast, cost-effective predictions. UiPath customers can now harness the power of the latest ML models through Vertex AI to build into business processes quickly and seamlessly without the need for complex coding and manual effort.

UiPath is available on Google Cloud Marketplace to enable Google Cloud customers to purchase the industry-leading UiPath Platform and reliably deploy and scale their automation initiatives on Google Cloud infrastructure. Today, customers can deploy UiPath Studio and UiPath automations on Google Cloud in minutes. UiPath also recently expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to help customers facilitate their AI-powered automation journey through Google Workspace business collaboration offerings.

Visit here to learn more about innovating with UiPath and Google Cloud.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.