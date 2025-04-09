PuppyGraph Achieves Google Cloud Ready Designations for BigQuery and AlloyDB

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PuppyGraph, the first real-time graph query engine built to work directly on modern data lakes and warehouses, announced today that it has achieved the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery and Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB designations. These validations signal that PuppyGraph’s platform has met Google Cloud’s interoperability standards and is optimized to support high-performance graph analytics for enterprise-scale data.

The Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery and Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB programs help customers identify validated partner tools that can integrate smoothly with Google Cloud services. As part of these initiatives, Google Cloud’s engineering teams put partner products through a rigorous qualification process, including functional testing, performance benchmarking, and joint documentation development.

By earning these designations, PuppyGraph has demonstrated that it can connect seamlessly with BigQuery and AlloyDB, enabling users to run graph queries directly on their data without needing complex ETL pipelines or specialized graph databases. PuppyGraph is the first graph query engine to offer native graph analytics directly on both BigQuery and AlloyDB, enabling teams to explore complex relationships without the overhead of data duplication or ETL. Customers can explore relationships across billions of data points—like tracking fraud networks, visualizing supply chains, or mapping security threats—without having to move or duplicate their data.

PuppyGraph uniquely complements relational data systems like BigQuery and AlloyDB by adding graph-native querying capabilities using Gremlin and openCypher. Its real-time query engine supports petabyte-scale datasets and delivers sub-second performance—ideal for use cases in cybersecurity, observability, and financial services, where understanding relationships is critical.

“BigQuery and AlloyDB are among the most trusted engines for enterprise-scale analytics, and we’re proud to bring native graph capabilities to these platforms,” said Weimo Liu, CEO of PuppyGraph. “Our goal is to make graph analytics as accessible and fast as SQL—without adding another database. These designations validate that customers can use PuppyGraph confidently with Google Cloud’s most critical data services, and we’re excited to keep building alongside the GCP team.”

Customers using BigQuery and AlloyDB can now enrich their data analytics stack with graph insights—without introducing additional complexity. PuppyGraph connects directly to Google Cloud data sources, allowing teams to ship new features faster and detect issues sooner—all while keeping their data in one place.

To learn more about PuppyGraph’s integrations with Google Cloud, visit the BigQuery and AlloyDB tutorial blogs.

PuppyGraph is the first and only real time, zero-ETL graph query engine in the market, empowering data teams to query existing relational data stores as a unified graph model in under 10 minutes, bypassing traditional graph databases' cost, latency, and maintenance hurdles. Capable of scaling with petabytes of data and executing complex 10-hop queries in seconds, PuppyGraph supports use cases from enhancing LLMs with knowledge graphs to fraud detection, cybersecurity and more. Trusted by industry leaders, including Coinbase, Dawn Capital, Prevalent AI, Clarivate, and more. Learn more at www.puppygraph.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.