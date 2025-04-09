Powin and Circulor Partner to Advance Battery Passports for Utility-Scale Energy Storage Systems

LONDON & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powin, a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator, and Circulor, the leading supply chain traceability solution, are partnering to deliver battery passports for energy storage systems in grid applications. Underpinned by end-to-end material traceability, this collaboration sets a new standard for responsible sourcing in the battery energy storage system (BESS) market.

The partnership, which kicked off this month, implements Circulor’s material traceability solution to track graphite, lithium, aluminum, steel and copper from source to Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, as well as the embedded carbon emissions, providing unparalleled visibility, proof of material provenance, and alignment with Europe’s Batteries Regulation and U.S. import and trade restrictions.

In addition, all Powin’s battery packs for European markets will come with a digital battery passport, accessible through a QR code – well ahead of meeting Europe’s battery passport deadline of February 2027. Powin will provide product transparency to their customers, enabling them to service and maintain energy storage systems with greater precision and efficiency because they have more detailed production information and in-life performance monitoring.

“The energy transition requires not only advanced technologies but also a firm commitment to responsible sourcing,” said Mike Wietecki, SVP of Regulatory Affairs at Powin. “Partnering with Circulor enables us to deliver traceable, transparent energy storage solutions that align with global trade and sustainability standards. This is a pivotal step in building a more ethical and resilient supply chain for the clean energy future.”

This in-depth transparency for battery energy storage sets Powin apart from other integrators and power producers, differentiating their products with verifiable data on the origin and production journey of their batteries and the sustainability impact. The strategic partnership with Circulor reinforces Powin’s mission to be the world’s most trusted energy storage provider by delivering solutions that offer lasting value and demonstrate a deep commitment to social responsibility.

“The BESS market is growing rapidly and it's clear why—our power systems need the clean, firm power that batteries can deliver,” says Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, CEO and founder of Circulor. “While we build out this portion of our energy portfolio, I’m thrilled that Circulor and Powin are showing that supply chain responsibility and circularity is of the utmost importance and is achievable through transparency and traceability.”

Energy storage is revolutionizing and strengthening the power sector, driving the integration of renewable energy and stabilizing power grids. Bloomberg New Energy Finance projects that by 2035, global energy storage capacity will reach 228 gigawatts (965 gigawatt-hours)—a tenfold increase from today’s levels. BESS integrators will play an increasingly crucial role in ensuring grid resiliency, energy security and independence.

About Powin, LLC (Powin):

Powin is a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator dedicated to enabling clean, reliable energy. With data-driven software controls, proven hardware, and experienced end-to-end project execution, Powin delivers scalable systems tailored to meet the needs of modern energy demand. Supported by a globally diversified, ethically sourced supply chain, Powin bolsters energy distribution to alleviate grid congestion, reduce costs, and strengthen aging infrastructure. Relentlessly focused on innovation and lasting value, Powin optimizes energy management, mitigates risk, and ensures predictable energy throughout the lifetime of its projects.

For the latest updates and news, please visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn www.powin.com.

About Circulor:

Circulor gives organizations full visibility of their supply chains. The London-headquartered company offers the most mature, proven, and complete technology software solution available to track materials with high environmental and human rights impacts as they change state within manufacturing and recycling supply chains. The tech company was founded in 2017 in the UK, with offices in the US, Germany, Singapore, Ireland, and Australia. The company has also been named a Technology Pioneer and a Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum, Global Cleantech 100, and won DIGITALEUROPE's 2022 Future Unicorn Award.

More information can be found at www.circulor.com.