SK Capital Partners Completes the Sale of Florachem to Tradebe Life Sciences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”), a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors, announced today that it has completed the sale of Florachem Corporation (“Florachem” or the “Company”) to Tradebe, a global business group dedicated to sustainability. Florachem will join Tradebe’s Life Sciences business line, which is focused on creating a circular economy by purifying and manufacturing essential ingredients. This strategic combination is expected to enhance Florachem’s capabilities, expand its market reach, and further the Company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“It was a pleasure working with Jon Leonard and the Florachem team through this period of transformational growth,” said Jon Borell, Managing Director of SK Capital. “SK Capital would like to congratulate the Florachem and Tradebe teams, as this transaction represents a positive outcome for all stakeholders and an opportunity for continued growth under Tradebe’s stewardship.”

Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Florachem is a leading provider of naturally derived, high-value concentrated fractions, extracts, and natural ingredients. Since SK Capital’s acquisition of Florachem in April 2022, the Company has experienced dramatic growth as a result of investments made in the leadership team, organizational buildout, and completing construction of a state-of-the-art, food-grade manufacturing facility in Lakeland, FL.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Florachem,” added Jon Leonard, CEO of Florachem. “We are confident that this partnership will accelerate our ability to innovate and better serve our customers with enhanced technological capabilities and an expanded manufacturing footprint. We look forward to working together with the Tradebe Life Sciences team to build on our momentum and take Florachem to new heights.”

Oscar Creixell, CEO of Tradebe Life Sciences, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Florachem into the Tradebe family. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to the sector and meaningfully increases our international presence. We’re eager to start collaborating with Jon Leonard and the whole Florachem team to unlock new opportunities that will benefit customers and stakeholders alike.”

Alantra, LLC acted as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital and Florachem. Clotilde Ltd acted as financial advisor and Robinson & Cole LLP acted as legal counsel to Tradebe in this transaction.

About SK Capital:

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About Florachem Corporation:

Founded in 1988, Jacksonville, Florida-based Florachem is a leading manufacturer and supplier of naturally derived, high-value concentrated fractions, extracts, and natural ingredients, including citrus, pine, and specialty rosin resins. The Company serves a global customer base across the flavor and fragrance, personal care, industrial, and coatings and adhesives markets. For more information, please visit www.florachem.com.

About Tradebe:

​Tradebe, established in 1984, is a business group that was founded 40 years ago with a commitment to creating a more sustainable planet and making meaningful contributions to people’s well-being. We are proud to be a company that values integrity and high responsibility in everything we do and we demonstrate this through our lines of business: Environmental Services, protecting the planet by recycling and reusing waste and by-products; Life Sciences, creating a circular economy by purifying and manufacturing essential ingredients; Health & Nutrition, transforming nutritional ingredients into wellness; and Port Services, focused on bulk liquid storage. For more information, please visit https://www.tradebe.com/.