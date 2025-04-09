Ntracts and Ludi Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Physician Services and Contracting Processes for Healthcare Organizations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ntracts, the premier contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution dedicated to the healthcare industry, and Ludi, the leader in provider compensation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance operational efficiency, contracting compliance, and financial clarity for healthcare organizations nationwide.

Through this partnership, healthcare organizations will benefit from the moment a provider considers joining your organization to their recurring compensation. Share

This collaboration brings together Ntracts’ industry-leading CLM platform and Ludi’s expertise in provider compensation automation to offer healthcare organizations a seamless solution for managing provider arrangements, payments, and regulatory compliance with greater efficiency and accuracy.

“For thirty plus years, our mission at Ntracts has always been to help healthcare organizations simplify and optimize contract management while ensuring compliance with ever-changing regulations for all types of healthcare agreements,” said David Paschall, Chief Executive Officer of Ntracts. “Our partnership with Ludi aligns perfectly with that mission, as it bridges the critical gap between contract management and provider compensation. Together, we’re providing healthcare leaders with a comprehensive solution that enhances contracting efficiency and empowers organizations to make more informed, strategic decisions.”

Through this partnership, healthcare organizations will benefit from the moment a provider considers joining your organization to their recurring compensation:

Contract Lifecycle Management with Exclusions and Sanctions Checking: Automatically monitor physician agreements against exclusion lists to mitigate compliance risks and regulatory violations.

Automatically monitor physician agreements against exclusion lists to mitigate compliance risks and regulatory violations. Seamless Integration of Provider Compensation and Contract Lifecycle Management: Automate provider payment processes within a robust CLM framework, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency in managing physician contracts.

Automate provider payment processes within a robust CLM framework, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency in managing physician contracts. Enhanced Compensation Management: Automate provider payment calculations, including wRVUs, to ensure compliance with contract terms, regulatory requirements, and industry benchmarks.

Automate provider payment calculations, including wRVUs, to ensure compliance with contract terms, regulatory requirements, and industry benchmarks. Time & Effort Reporting: Streamline the documentation and approval of physician time logs to enhance transparency and accuracy in provider compensation.

“As healthcare organizations continue to navigate increasingly complex regulatory and financial landscapes, the integration of provider compensation management with contract lifecycle management is more critical than ever,” said Danielle O’Rourke, CEO of Ludi. “By partnering with Ntracts, we are creating a more streamlined, transparent, and data-driven approach to managing provider agreements, ensuring our clients have access to the tools they need to fully optimize their financial and operational performance.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of healthcare contract and provider compensation management, offering a fully integrated, technology-driven approach to tackling industry challenges. By leveraging Ludi’s and Ntracts’ combined expertise, healthcare organizations will be better equipped to manage provider agreements, maintain compliance, and improve financial performance with confidence.

About Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution built specifically for healthcare organizations. With 30+ years of industry expertise, Ntracts streamlines the healthcare contracting process, reduces compliance and financial risk, and supports organizations' strategic goals through built-in best practices, automated workflows, and user-friendly reporting tools.

Ntracts is committed to serving our customers’ contracting and compliance needs by continually incorporating built-in best practices that stay ahead of the ever-changing regulatory and technological landscape. In March 2025, Ntracts expanded its suite of solutions with the acquisition of Compliatric, a platform for healthcare organizations to manage their regulatory, accreditation, and administrative compliance needs. Together, these solutions help healthcare organizations operate more efficiently while staying ahead of evolving regulatory demands. Learn more at ntracts.com.

About Ludi

Ludi is the leader in provider compensation solutions, leveraging innovative technology and exceptional client support to streamline provider arrangements and payments. Ludi offers DocTime®, the most advanced and fully integrated compensation management solution in the industry. By marrying financial, performance, and quality data, DocTime addresses the complexities of provider compensation, helping healthcare organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs and compliance risk, measure physician contribution, and elevate provider satisfaction. Learn more at ludiinc.com.