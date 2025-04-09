Aegis Software and Hanwha Partner to Deliver SaaS-Based SMT Programming for Increased Efficiency and Accuracy

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOM/MES) software, today announced a partnership with Hanwha Semitech Americas, a leader in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and electronics assembly solutions. Through this partnership, Hanwha SMT customers in the U.S. will have the option to leverage Aegis’ FactoryLogix® Machine Programmer solution, available as a cloud-based SaaS offering—enabling automated machine programming, faster new product introduction (NPI), and improved production efficiency without the need for on-premises infrastructure.

FactoryLogix Machine Programmer automates the conversion of CAD and BOM data into machine programs in seconds, with support for Gerber data and virtually all EDA CAD file types and versions spanning decades. By automating part number assignment, board rotation, and panelization, manufacturers can eliminate manual errors, reduce setup times, and ensure accurate component placement—accelerating time-to-market.

As part of this partnership, FactoryLogix Machine Programmer will be available as a SaaS-based option specifically for Hanwha SMT customers in the U.S. This cloud-based model eliminates IT infrastructure burdens while ensuring seamless, automated machine programming. With automatic updates, manufacturers always have access to the latest features and optimizations without manual intervention. The fully managed cloud environment removes the need for costly on-premises maintenance, while its scalable nature allows businesses to easily adjust to changing production demands—whether for high-mix or high-volume environments.

"At Hanwha, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that simplify and optimize the SMT programming process," said Tim Kang, CEO of Hanwha Semitech Americas. "By offering Aegis’ FactoryLogix Machine Programmer as a SaaS solution, we enable our customers to streamline machine programming, reduce complexity, and accelerate production—all while leveraging the power of cloud-based automation."

Key Benefits of the Aegis-Hanwha Solution

Automated CAD, BOM, and Gerber file conversion for rapid, error-free programming.

Advanced placement accuracy and optimization for smoother production ramp-ups.

Reduction in manual setup time with automated part number addition, board origin adjustments, and panelization.

Cloud-based access and scalability for a future-ready manufacturing environment.

Seamless expansion path to broader digital manufacturing initiatives with FactoryLogix Manufacturing Operations platform.

"We are excited to collaborate with Hanwha to provide a SaaS-enabled machine programming solution that eliminates complexity and accelerates production readiness," said Jason Spera, CEO and Co-Founder of Aegis Software. "This partnership reflects the growing demand for scalable, cloud-based solutions that provide manufacturers with greater flexibility, automation, and efficiency—ensuring they stay competitive in a fast-moving industry."

About Aegis Software

Aegis Software delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing operations management platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

About Hanwha Semitech

Hanwha Semitech is a leading provider of high-performance SMT and semiconductor assembly solutions, known for cutting-edge automation, precision placement, and advanced production technologies. With a strong legacy in industrial innovation and smart manufacturing, Hanwha delivers solutions that empower manufacturers to achieve scalability, flexibility, and competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://www.hanwhasemitech.com/en/.