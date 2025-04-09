Private Meets Public: Kensington Private Hospital is Setting a New Standard for GI Documentation with Provation MD Software

NORTHLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kensington Private Hospital has implemented Provation® MD, a market-leading GI procedure documentation solution. This transition marks a significant step forward in enhancing operational efficiencies, reporting accuracy, and patient care at the hospital, which performs approximately 4,000 procedures annually across five operating theatres.

Prior to adopting Provation MD, Kensington relied on manual, paper-based documentation — a time-consuming and inefficient process that diverted attention from patient care and limited access to essential clinical and administrative reports. As a small private hospital without an in-house IT team, the shift to an advanced digital solution required a trusted partner to ensure a smooth transition. With thousands of implementations over the span of more than 30 years, Provation made the transition seamless, empowering Kensington’s clinicians to document procedures faster and more accurately.

With Provation MD, Kensington Private Hospital now benefits from:

Structured, Compliant Documentation – Creating easily retrievable electronic procedure notes with comprehensive medical content.

– Creating easily retrievable electronic procedure notes with comprehensive medical content. Robust Data Capture & Reporting – Driving structured data collection with robust analytics.

– Driving structured data collection with robust analytics. Automated Communications – Instantly preparing patient letters, referring physician letters, post-op orders, and pathology reports.

– Instantly preparing patient letters, referring physician letters, post-op orders, and pathology reports. Seamless Image Integration – Interfacing with endoscopic and image capture equipment to ensure consistent photo documentation within procedure notes.

As a result, Kensington Private Hospital has joined the ranks of New Zealand’s Te Whatu Ora public hospitals, which already use Provation MD, ensuring consistency in documentation and allowing clinicians to easily access and search patient records across facilities.

Jeremy Kloet, Financial Controller at Kensington Private Hospital, commented:

“Without Provation MD, our team was manually attaching photos to patient files, resulting in inconsistencies as each surgeon documents differently. With Provation MD, we will generate standardized, professional, and comprehensive documents, ensuring consistency across all surgeons and improving efficiency.

“Surgeons at our hospital are already familiar with and fond of Provation MD, after using it in the public sector. Maintaining continuity with a system they trust has been invaluable. Additionally, from an IT perspective, we appreciated the robust security protocols and smooth project delivery that has come with adopting Provation MD.”

This partnership supports Provation’s strategy to expand its GI documentation solutions within New Zealand’s private healthcare sector. It also aligns with Kensington Private Hospital’s mission to provide exceptional patient care and operational efficiency. The hospital, 40% owned by local surgeons and business supporters, with the remaining 60% held by Healthcare Holdings Limited, is now well-positioned to deliver the same high standard of care as larger public hospitals.

About Provation:

Provation is a leading healthcare software provider dedicated to empowering providers with innovative solutions that streamline clinical workflows in the Gastroenterology and Anesthesia specialties. Provation’s platforms are trusted by over 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices globally. With a purpose-driven approach, Provation continues to drive productivity and improve patient outcomes through advanced documentation and workflow solutions. For more information, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.