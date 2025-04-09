The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Invesco QQQ Relaunches with All New Festival Experiences, Location and Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ (NYCWFF) is writing an entirely new menu for 2025 and will now be anchored in one of New York City’s most historic and dynamic neighborhoods - the Seaport in Lower Manhattan. Taking place October 15th to 19th, the 2025 Festival will return to its local, intimate roots, paired with its long-standing partner, Food Network, for a new celebration of global flavors, talents and ideas.

In addition to a new location, NYCWFF is proud to announce that renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will serve as the Culinary Host of the Seaport event. The award-winning chef, author and restaurateur, who operates over 60 successful restaurants worldwide, will share his expertise and passion for global cuisine by curating chef collaborations and unforgettable, intimate dining experiences at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges.

The move to lower Manhattan not only enhances the Festival’s accessibility and atmosphere but also highlights the Seaport’s rich influence on New York City as the first global port of entry into Manhattan. Festival partner, Seaport Entertainment Group, will set the stage for an elevated, immersive and world-class culinary experience - blending new activations and experiences with the Festival’s beloved landmark events in the Seaport neighborhood. From the Grand Tasting to signature parties the new footprint will provide for an exceptional festival atmosphere with spectacular waterfront views.

The NYCWFF is also proud to welcome new partners including; host and beneficiary, Event Zero Foundation and beneficiary, the James Beard Foundation®. The Festival will support Event Zero Foundation’s mission to inspire and guide event organizers, businesses, and communities toward sustainable practices and will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s mission to champion a more sustainable, equitable, and delicious future for the independent restaurant industry and beyond. New York City’s premier wine and food festival will deliver an unparalleled epicurean experience through its new, collaborative partnership with a21, the premier live experience agency specializing in event operations, production, marketing, and brand activations. a21 will support NYCWFF’s new host neighborhood and its partners in bringing the vision for the Festival to life and solidifying its place as one of the most prestigious culinary celebrations in the world.

“We are thrilled to bring our iconic Festival to the Seaport to create a unified, world-class culinary festival,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder and Chief Communications Officer and SVP of Corporate Communications for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Schrager continued, “This transition creates a new energy for the Festival by allowing us to showcase beloved Food Network talent and beyond, while introducing exciting new partnerships with the Seaport. This is one of NYC’s most iconic neighborhoods and one we’ve always wanted to work with. Plus, with Event Zero Foundation as our new host, James Beard Foundation as our new beneficiary, and production partner a21, we are enhancing the Festival experience while maintaining the exceptional standard our guests have come to expect. We’re also thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with the Food Network and being able to collaborate so closely with one of the world’s most respected chefs, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, whose culinary vision will undoubtedly elevate this year’s event to new heights.”

Anton Nikodemus, Chairman & CEO of Seaport Entertainment Group said, “The Seaport has long been a cornerstone of New York City's rich history and cultural evolution. Welcoming the New York City Wine & Food Festival to the neighborhood marks a significant milestone for us and our community. This partnership underscores the Seaport’s emergence as a go-to destination for culinary innovation, hospitality, and entertainment. We look forward to sharing the Seaport’s charm and energy with both new and returning guests.”

Celebrating its 18th year in New York, The Festival’s program of events will launch on July 7, 2025, with tickets on sale July 9 at www.nycwff.org.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ

The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival is hosted by and benefits Event Zero and the James Beard Foundation. Over the past 17 years, the Festival has generated more than $14.8 million in net proceeds for its charitable causes. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In November 2022, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in New York for the 10th year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org. Follow @NYCWFF on Facebook, X and Instagram and on TikTok at @NYCWineFoodFestival.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer’s Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2024, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

Seaport Entertainment Group

Seaport Entertainment Group (NYSE American: SEG) is a premier entertainment and hospitality company formed to own, operate, and develop a unique collection of assets positioned at the intersection of entertainment and real estate. Seaport Entertainment Group’s focus is to deliver unparalleled experiences through a combination of restaurant, entertainment, sports, retail and hospitality offerings integrated into one-of-a-kind real estate that redefine entertainment and hospitality. For more information, please visit www.seaportentertainment.com.

Event Zero Foundation

The Event Zero Foundation is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to fostering positive, environmental and social impact within the events industry. Committed to driving change, we believe that every event, regardless of size, can be a powerful force for good. Our mission is to inspire and guide event organizers, businesses, and communities to implement sustainable practices that reduce environmental footprints and promote social responsibility. Together, we are shaping a future, where events are not only celebratory, but also contribute to a more sustainable and resilient world. Learn more at https://eventzerofoundation.com.

The James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to leading chefs and the broader culinary industry towards a new standard of excellence. Our guiding principle, Good Food for Good®, informs our vision of a vibrant, equitable, and sustainable independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community and economy, and drives towards a better food system. For nearly 40 years, JBF has been instrumental in recognizing, amplifying, educating, and training the individuals who shape American food culture. Today, our mission comes to life through the prestigious James Beard Awards, industry and community-focused programming, advocacy and policy initiatives, and exciting culinary events and partnerships around the country—including at our new Platform by JBF® event space in New York City. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our emails and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

a21

a21 is a full-service live experience agency, specializing in event operations, production, marketing, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, a21’s portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire, and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition and more. Learn more at https://www.teama21.com/

