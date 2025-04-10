Insight Health and Office Practicum Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Pediatric Documentation with AI

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Health, a leader in AI-powered healthcare solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Office Practicum, the premier provider of pediatric-specific electronic health record (EHR) solutions. This collaboration integrates Insight Health's advanced AI technology with Office Practicum's pediatric expertise and vast clinical dataset to deliver a specialized AI documentation assistant designed specifically for pediatric workflows.

The partnership introduces “Opie AI,” a white-labeled version of Insight Health’s AI scribe technology customized exclusively for pediatricians. This launch marks a major stepping stone for Office Practicum to leverage Insight Health’s technology to build a truly differentiated offering — starting with dramatically reducing documentation time and empowering providers to focus more on care.

"This partnership reflects a strong alignment between our mission to help clinicians focus on meaningful, personalized care and Office Practicum’s deep understanding of pediatrics," said Jaimal Soni, Co-founder and CEO of Insight Health. "Rather than forcing pediatricians to adapt to generic AI tools, we've created a solution that seamlessly integrates with their existing workflows. By white-labeling our technology, we're enabling Office Practicum to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities directly to pediatricians in a way that feels natural and enhances rather than disrupts their practice."

Opie AI distinguishes itself through a pediatric-specific focus and workflow that is aligned with familiar pediatric language and formatting. Future training will include specialized capabilities that address the unique needs of children's healthcare. The system will be trained using pediatric clinical data to understand growth and developmental milestones, age-specific vital signs, immunization schedules, and pediatric diagnoses and treatments.

"The technical integration between our platforms creates a seamless experience that makes AI adoption virtually effortless for clinicians," said Saran Siva, Co-founder and CTO of Insight Health. "Our architecture allows for real-time clinical documentation with pediatric-specific knowledge, while maintaining the highest security standards for patient data. The system's ability to adapt to individual provider preferences means it becomes more aligned with each physician's documentation style over time, making it truly personalized."

Medical accuracy remains paramount in the implementation, with rigorous validation ensuring that the AI's outputs meet stringent clinical standards.

"As practicing physicians, we understand that medical documentation must be both efficient and uncompromisingly accurate," said Dr. Pankaj Gore, Co-founder and Co-Chief Medical Officer at Insight Health. "Our SAFEai platform continuously monitors documentation quality, flagging any potential issues and improving over time. For pediatric care, where precision in dosing and developmental assessments is critical, this level of reliability is essential."

The collaboration builds on both companies' commitment to supporting independent pediatric practices that face unique operational challenges.

"Pediatricians manage an extraordinarily broad scope of care – from newborn assessments to adolescent medicine – while managing logistical financial constraints that are unique to their specialty," said Dr. Eric Stecker, Co-founder and Co-Chief Medical Officer at Insight Health. "By addressing these pediatric-specific needs, we're helping providers reclaim their time while enhancing the care and experience of children and their families. Our platform is designed to support clinical decision-making while preserving the individual physician's judgment and expertise."

“With Insight Health, we’re not just adding AI to documentation—we’re creating a smarter, pediatric-first workflow that works for doctors, not the other way around.” said Gretch Ellis, Chief Product Officer at Office Practicum. “Our closed model ensures security, efficiency, and a growing community of pediatricians shaping the best AI-powered experience in medicine. This isn’t just about saving time—it’s about making daily practice more rewarding!”

Insight Health's AI platform can adapt to various medical specialties, providing similar benefits across healthcare settings. The Office Practicum implementation demonstrates how Insight Health's white-labeling capabilities allow partners to deliver innovative AI solutions under their own brand, enhancing customer loyalty and expanding service offerings.

Opie AI will be available to Office Practicum customers beginning May 2025, with additional features rolling out throughout the year, including enhanced documentation capabilities, clinical decision support, and workflow automation.

For more information, visit www.insighthealth.ai or www.officepracticum.com.

About Insight Health

Insight Health develops AI solutions that reduce clinician administrative burdens and improve patient outcomes. Founded by practicing physicians and technology innovators, Insight Health combines clinical expertise with cutting-edge AI to streamline medical workflows and enable providers to dedicate more time to patient care. Learn more at https://www.insighthealth.ai/.

About Office Practicum

Office Practicum empowers independent pediatric practices with a platform designed to support every stage of a child's development. From clinical and operational workflows to growth and marketing strategies, OP helps pediatricians thrive. Learn more at www.officepracticum.com.