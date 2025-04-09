Sidus Space and Reflex Aerospace Sign MOU to Launch Joint Venture for Global Satellite Solutions

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative, agile space mission enabler, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Berlin-based Reflex Aerospace GmbH, a cutting-edge European designer and manufacturer of high-performance, tailor-made satellites. The agreement was officially signed during the Space Foundation’s 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, CO, formalizing a partnership that began with a Letter of Intent at the Space Tech Expo Europe in November 2024. The agreement formally establishes the framework to form a U.S.-based Joint Venture focused on delivering flexible, cost-effective, and high-performance solutions to meet diverse customer needs while strengthening their presence in global markets.

Under the agreement, Sidus and Reflex will jointly develop and manufacture integrated satellite platforms leveraging Sidus’ mission operations, technology integration and advanced manufacturing expertise alongside Reflex’s rapid satellite development capabilities and high-performance components. The collaboration will target U.S. and European markets across defense, commercial, and government sectors, with both companies contributing to production, business development, and market distribution.

“This partnership strengthens our global position as a full-stack space services provider,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “By combining Sidus’ heritage in mission management, in-orbit operations, and space hardware manufacturing with Reflex Aerospace’s rapid-response satellite design and subsystem technologies, we’re creating a powerful platform to deliver timely, customized solutions to meet mission-critical needs across multiple orbits.”

The joint venture will focus on multi-orbit missions in LEO, MEO, and small GEO; In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) and In-Orbit Validation (IOV) campaigns; and advanced space applications such as LIDAR, software-defined radio (SDR), on-orbit surveillance, and refueling missions. Additionally, the companies intend to competitively pursue major government space architecture programs by optimizing the supply chain and co-developing responsive satellite systems.

As part of the MOU, Sidus will provide integration and test (AI&T) facilities in Cape Canaveral, Florida and will contribute mission management, operations, and proprietary subsystems such as Orlaith™ AI Ecosystem featuring FeatherEdge™ hardware for data process and analysis, Cielo™ software for space-based data and insights, VPX OBC high performance on-board computer, and advanced manufacturing solutions.

“Partnering with Sidus accelerates Reflex’s vision to deliver scalable satellite systems and meet the rising demand for high-performance, rapidly-deployable spacecraft,” said Walter Ballheimer, CEO of Reflex Aerospace. “Together, we’re expanding our global reach and providing greater value to customers through innovation, efficiency, and a shared commitment to mission success.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler providing flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

About Reflex Aerospace

Based in Munich and Berlin, Reflex Aerospace enables lightning-fast innovation in space by designing and manufacturing 100 to 500 kg payload-specific, dual-use satellite platforms within 12 months. Reflex is redefining satellite development by blending verticalized in-house design and manufacturing, end-to-end support, secure-by-design modules, hardware-accelerated encryption, and the highest-performing core avionics in its class.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.