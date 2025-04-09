Venu Holding Corporation Expands to Centennial, Colorado with New Property Acquisition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, today announced its acquisition of a key property in Centennial, Colorado – a high-growth Denver suburb. The latest acquisition advances VENU’s multi-market expansion of it’s iconic mid-size indoor music venue brand and elevated hospitality concepts – The Hall at Bourbon Brothers and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern.

The development will transform the former ‘Celebrity Lanes’ site into an iconic, state-of-the-art indoor music hall, private rental space, and restaurant, all underpinned by VENU’s signature ultra-lux fan experience. Share

Located at 15755 E and Arapahoe Road, at one of Colorado’s highest-trafficked non-DOT intersections – the newly acquired site will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination. The development will transform the former ‘Celebrity Lanes’ site into an iconic, state-of-the-art indoor music hall, private rental space, and restaurant, all underpinned by VENU’s signature ultra-lux fan experience.

The Company anticipates closing on the property June 1st, 2025. The first-of-its-kind development will be packed with reimagined premium features, including indoor Luxe FireSuites, custom-crafted menus, and exclusive fractional ownership opportunities, redefining what fans can expect from indoor live entertainment and setting a new benchmark in the multi-billion-dollar indoor live entertainment industry.

“Take everything you know about indoor venues and throw it out the window,” said J.W. Roth Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “We have assembled a powerhouse team of architects, designers, and operators to deliver the ultimate destination in Centennial. It will set a new standard not just for Denver, but for the entire industry. Like everything else we do, this will be over the top.”

“The market is hungry for premium spaces,” says Will Hodgson, President of VENU. “Music fans are no longer satisfied with simply walking through the front doors of a venue—they're looking for more. We’ve watched a clear shift in preferences: people want experiences that feel intentional, exclusive, and elevated. VENU is leading that transformation by designing with the fan in mind from day one.”

VENU currently owns and operates both The Hall at Bourbon Brothers and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Gainesville, Georgia as well as the Pollstar Nominated Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs. This strategic acquisition strengthens and diversifies VENU’s portfolio of brands and solidifies its foothold in one of the fastest-growing markets in the Mountain West region.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU), founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur and 2023 VenuesNow All-star, J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, artist-centric, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU’s campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 9,570-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new multi-season Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU’s upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU’s vision of redefining the premium live entertainment experience. Click here to view our company overview.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit venu.live

Forward-Looking Statements

