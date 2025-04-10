Chelsea Football Club Select World-Class Technology Partner FPT to Drive Global Transformation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chelsea Football Club is excited to announce an innovative global partnership with FPT Corporation (FPT), Vietnam’s most successful technology solutions provider, who specialise in supporting the digital transformation journeys of several of the world's largest organisations with AI-enabled services and solutions.

Founded in 1988, FPT has driven Vietnam’s technology surge over the last three decades. The market-leader will bring its future-ready technology and industry-leading workforce to advance Chelsea FC’s digital capabilities with aligned values of teamwork, ambition and hard work, enabling the club to transform and accelerate performance and deliver richer experiences for the club’s fans at home and abroad.

With FPT’s expertise in digital technology, software development, product engineering and IT service management, Chelsea FC will closely collaborate with FPT’s team of experts to identify and develop solutions that support the club’s global growth ambitions.

Chelsea FC and FPT share a bold vision to transform how the Blues engage and interact with their ever-growing global fan base, enriching the fan experience not only at the stadium but also across diverse digital channels, wherever they are. This partnership unlocks boundless opportunities to innovate - leveraging technology to inspire current and future generations and deepen their connection to the club like never before.

Todd Kline, President of Commercial for Chelsea Football Club, said: "As Chelsea FC celebrates its 120th anniversary, we know our future will be shaped not only by our commitment to success on the pitch but by the transformation of our club using technology. Vietnam has experienced significant growth in recent years and emerged as a global digital hub, thanks to the energy and spirit of its people. FPT’s expertise in core business systems, data intelligence, and AI makes them the perfect partner to propel Chelsea FC into this new era.”

Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Software CEO and Executive Vice President, FPT Corporation said: "Becoming an Official Partner of Chelsea FC marks an exciting chapter in FPT’s global expansion. This partnership not only reflects our shared commitment to excellence but also showcases the transformative power of technology in enhancing performance and creating unforgettable experiences. At FPT, our vision is to bring happiness and meaningful connections to our customers and communities; and we look forward to partnering with one of the world’s top football clubs to continue making this vision a reality.”

“Our unwavering commitment to the UK market drives us to implement cutting-edge innovations, including data analytics and artificial intelligence, that will benefit Chelsea FC, its fans, and the broader community,” stated Mark Scrivens, FPT Software United Kingdom CEO, FPT Corporation. “By leveraging these technologies, we aim to enhance on-field performance, deliver a personalised and immersive Chelsea FC experience, and foster a stronger, more connected community off the pitch.”

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men’s team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, with the final when the side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London’s most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following its earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Chelsea Women’s team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2024 won the FA Women’s Super League for a fifth consecutive year and the seventh time overall. The Women’s FA Cup has been won on five occasions. The side has also captured the FA Women’s League Cup three times as well as reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021.

In addition to possessing some of the world’s most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since the Academy building’s opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organisations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.