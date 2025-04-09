Zinus Partners with Think Watts Foundation to Donate 100 Queen-Size Mattresses and Bed Frames to California Wildfire Victims

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Zinus, a proud innovator of mattresses and easy to assemble furniture, announced it has partnered with Think Watts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to donate 100 queen-size bedroom sets to victims of the California wildfires.

Totaling $100,000 worth of queen-size bedroom sets including the Zinus 10-inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress, Zinus 12-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress and Zinus Modern Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, this donation will support victims of the California wildfires as they restore their living situations.

“As a California-based company, we are committed to supporting our local communities, especially during times of crisis,” said Andrew Long, Sr Director of Marketing and Customer Care at Zinus. “We hope these mattresses will offer some comfort to those who have lost so much. A quality night’s sleep is a crucial part of healing, and we’re proud to play a small role in helping the affected families recover.”

Details about the distribution of the mattresses will be announced later this Spring, with plans to prioritize the most impacted areas. The Think Watts Foundation will coordinate the delivery to ensure those in need receive support as quickly as possible.

“This donation will provide much-needed comfort to those who have lost everything, and we are grateful to Zinus for being a key part of our continued relief efforts,” said Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey, Founder and CEO of the Think Watts Foundation. “By supplying essential products like mattresses, Zinus aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

About Zinus

Zinus is a rapidly growing e-commerce home goods company specializing in mattresses and platform beds, in addition to bed foundations, and living room furniture, all shipped directly to customers' doors. Innovation and customer satisfaction are at the forefront of its designs, and its people work hard to create pioneering products that enhance every part of the customer experience – from ease of purchasing to compact shipping packages and assembly instructions. To date, Zinus has inspired over one million positive reviews from satisfied customers. For more information about Zinus, visit www.zinus.com.

About Think Watts

The Think Watts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to uplift underserved communities and address pressing issues through various initiatives. Its core focus areas include food security, financial literacy, entrepreneurship support, sports programming, environmental justice, and workforce development. The organization is committed to providing support, resources, and opportunities to struggling communities, particularly in the Watts area of California. For more information on how to support the Think Watts Foundation’s wildfire relief efforts or to donate, you can visit https://www.thinkwattsfoundation.org/donate.html.