Signature Bank Launches Q2 as its New Digital Banking Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that Signature Bank has launched Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to accelerate its digital banking transformation. Q2 will help Signature Bank deliver robust digital banking products to serve their commercial and retail customers.

Founded in 2006, Illinois-based Signature Bank is one of the fastest growing, independently owned commercial banks in the Midwest, specializing in middle-market business banking. The bank serves a variety of industries including manufacturing, professional services, legal, aviation, medical and others.

Signature Bank was looking for a flexible digital platform that could scale as it continued to grow. The partnership with Q2 enables the bank to offer a cohesive experience across all digital channels and provide robust services to both commercial and retail customers.

Within the digital experience, the Q2 Innovation Studio allows Signature Bank to work with fintech partners to deploy their integrations to their customers, enhancing customer engagement. Q2 also provides solutions that help monitor, detect, and fight fraud, drawing on Q2 Centrix Exact/TMS™, Q2 Sentinel, and other advanced tools.

“We really needed a ubiquitous, device-agnostic platform to deliver a consistent, 360-degree experience,” said Signature Bank’s Senior Vice President Penny Foust. “Right out of the gate, Q2 rose to the top. We were very impressed with Q2’s innovation and high-touch service, which mirrors our own. Having Q2 as a partner enables us to deliver the top technology available and compete with the big banks.”

Q2’s VP of Product Management, Anthony Ianniciello said, “We are thrilled to partner with Signature Bank to help enrich the digital experience for their customers. Signature Bank has built a reputation as a commercial bank that focuses heavily on service and relationships, and their customers value the personal, high-touch approach to banking. We are excited to enable them to extend this commitment to their customers through a personalized digital banking experience.”

For more information about Q2, please visit https://www.q2.com/.

To learn more about Q2 Innovation Studio, go to https://www.q2.com/products/digital-banking/innovation-studio.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is an award-winning, relationship-based commercial bank wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc., a privately funded, locally owned bank holding company founded in 2006. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Signature Bank provides accessible, strategic, and highly individualized commercial banking services to closely held companies, as well as full-service retail banking capabilities. Technology-driven and well-capitalized, Signature Bank is currently the fastest growing, independently owned business bank in the Chicago-Wisconsin markets and is one of American Banker’s Best Banks to Work For. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signaturebank.bank.