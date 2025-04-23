Employment marketplace SEEK onboards Ripjar to enhance its threat intelligence

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ripjar, ​the trusted provider for monitoring and investigating threats, risks, and criminal activity, today announces a partnership with SEEK, Australia's number one employment marketplace, to help monitor and proactively overcome cyber security threats.

SEEKʼs Security team are now able to analyse and process potential risks faster than ever before Share

With Ripjar’s Cyber Investigator product, SEEK’s Security​ team can use powerful automation capability to continuously compare activity occurring in SEEK’s environment against a dynamic, rapidly updated suite of third party threat intelligence data.​​​ This will allow teams to free up valuable time and resources to focus on proactive steps to strengthen SEEK’s security posture.

Tom Obermaier, Ripjar CEO, said: “SEEK provides a critical service to the Australian economy by connecting thousands of employees and employers daily. The company holds a wealth of personal and business data on its systems through CVs and job adverts, including personal identifiers such as names, addresses, dates of birth and Identification documents. It’s crucial that the company is, therefore, able to keep downtime to a minimum and keep its users' valuable data safe.

“By implementing Ripjar Cyber Investigator, SEEK’s Security team ​will now be able combine structured and unstructured data to analyse and process potential risks faster and more efficiently than ever before. This means stopping criminal activity at the source and keeping the company running smoothly.”

Ripjar is renowned for its work in protecting global organisations and governments from ​criminal activity​. The company’s Cyber Investigator product, integrated with Amazon Security Lake, is purpose-built to enable data fusion​ ​capabilities which ​illuminate sophisticated cyber threats.​ ​SEEK is the latest partner to be brought on board in the APAC region.

About Ripjar

Ripjar harnesses cutting-edge AI to transform overwhelming data, both structured and unstructured, into precise, actionable insights. With the ability to integrate diverse data from any source, Ripjar’s tools cut through the noise, enabling organisations to detect risks and uncover hidden threats with unmatched accuracy.

About SEEK

A market leader in online employment marketplaces, SEEK has been helping people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and helping organisations succeed for over 25 years.

SEEK’s multinational presence spans Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.