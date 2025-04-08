IBL International collaborates with Grifols on advanced biomarker panels

MÄNNEDORF, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IBL International GmbH, a Tecan company, which develops, manufactures and offers specialty diagnostics, today announced a strategic partnership with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma-derived medicines and innovative diagnostic solutions, to transform the specialty diagnostics market.

Under this collaboration, IBL will develop biomarker panels for specialty diagnostics based on Grifols’ random access, single molecule counting (SMC) platform. These panels will address key customer needs in specialty diagnostics, offering solutions for laboratories and patients alike. The agreement includes a framework for product development, manufacturing and commercialization, ensuring a reliable and efficient delivery to the market.

The project brings together IBL’s expertise in specialty diagnostic assay development and Grifols’ leadership in diagnostic instrumentation to produce a state-of-the-art system. The collaboration encompasses:

Development of biomarker panels by IBL, tailored for random access on the SMC Platform.

Manufacturing and supply of these products by IBL under a master supply agreement.

Achieving better specialty diagnostics

Specialty diagnostics are often performed outside the high-throughput, automated workflows of the core laboratory, requiring specialized equipment and processes to handle low-volume, high-value tests. This partnership streamlines these processes by combining multiple specialty diagnostic parameters into a single workflow. Grifols’ random access technology allows laboratories to process tests as soon as samples arrive, eliminating delays associated with batching and enabling faster, more efficient diagnostics that enhance patient care.

“Partnering with Grifols allows us to scale healthcare innovation globally,” said Mukta Acharya, Head of Tecan’s Life Sciences Business. “By leveraging IBL’s entrepreneurial spirit and technological expertise, we’re addressing unmet needs in specialty diagnostics. Together, we’re creating solutions that empower laboratories and enhance patient journeys with reliable and sensitive diagnostics.”

“Our collaboration with IBL demonstrates our commitment to our strategic plan for developing innovative clinical diagnostic solutions,” added Guillermo Marco-Gardoqui, SVP Diagnostic Operations and Strategy at Grifols. “By integrating IBL’s biomarker panels with the advanced capabilities of the SMC Platform, we are enhancing clinical workflows and addressing critical gaps in patient care.”

Driving innovation

The panels under development respond to customer feedback, ensuring they meet the needs of both laboratories and patients. This first-in-class random access system with SMC technology introduces a clinical market solution that integrates seamlessly into the core lab, enhancing workflow efficiency and allowing for ultra-highly sensitive, multiplexed assays. The partnership demonstrates Tecan’s commitment to improving people’s lives and health by enabling customers to scale healthcare innovation globally. It highlights IBL’s leading position in specialty diagnostics and reflects Tecan’s commitment to advancing modern, multiplexed diagnostic solutions.