Eaton Names VSE Aviation as First Authorized Aerospace Service Center in Americas

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton signed an agreement with VSE Aviation today to provide repair and overhaul on Eaton’s hydraulic components for large commercial transport and regional aircraft. Under the agreement signed at MRO Americas, VSE Aviation will be the first authorized service center for Eaton’s aerospace business across North and South America.

“The strategic agreement enables VSE to deliver high-quality repairs, improving turn-around-time (TAT) using OEM parts and the latest technical documentation,” said Matt Norman, vice president of aftermarket and commercial services for Eaton. Share

Collaborating with VSE Aviation meets Eaton's need for an authorized independent repair station, enhancing repair capabilities of hydraulic products using official repair documentation and consistent use of OEM spare parts. In addition to VSE Aviation serving target customers, they will also function as an overflow facility for Eaton repair stations when additional capacity is required. Eaton will continue to offer support to customers directly through its repair services, ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

“The strategic agreement enables VSE to deliver high-quality repairs, improving turn-around-time (TAT) using OEM parts and the latest technical documentation,” said Matt Norman, vice president of aftermarket and commercial services for Eaton’s Aerospace Group. “This initiative highlights our dedication to providing localized, timely service and enhancing customer satisfaction.”

The service agreement also will enable VSE Aviation to maintain an independent spares inventory to ensure competitive TAT performance and provides an approved and licensed alternative supported by Eaton.

“We are honored that VSE Aviation is Eaton’s first-ever authorized service center in the Americas,” said Garry Snow, chief growth officer of VSE Corporation. “This opportunity is a testament to VSE Aviation’s OEM-centric value proposition, market-leading technical repair expertise, and commitment to delivering innovative solutions for both customers and suppliers.”

VSE Aviation, already a successful distributor for Eaton's business and general aviation engine fuel pumps extends the success of their collaboration into hydraulics repair and overhaul.

In the aerospace industry, Eaton is a leading provider of hydraulic, fuel, oxygen, fluid and air conveyance, electrical, motion control and engine solutions, as well as aftermarket service and support, for commercial and military aircraft.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.