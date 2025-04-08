Leostream and Lenovo Partner for Global Availability of Remote Desktop Access With Lenovo Infrastructure and Devices

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leostream Corporation today announced a partnership with global technology leader Lenovo to make the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform available to Lenovo partners and customers across the globe. The partnership gives global users a single source to procure the Leostream Platform alongside Lenovo products from its Infrastructure Solutions Group.

Recognizing the value and utility of the Leostream Platform in hardware deployments in sectors like energy, automotive, and high-performance computing, Lenovo will now be a complete source for hardware, software, and secure remote desktop/workstation access solutions. Lenovo customers can now get their entire remote access, racked workstation, and/or VDI solution from one vendor, and Lenovo will support end-user remote computing problems or needs.

“Lenovo’s reach transcends geographic and market boundaries and enables Leostream to actively participate in sales opportunities on a far larger scale,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “From small businesses with an all-remote team to mega-enterprises with employees worldwide, Lenovo and Leostream can deliver a joint solution for secure remote desktop and workstation access from any Lenovo device and within any Lenovo-based infrastructure environment.”

The partnership spans Lenovo infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing, and software-defined infrastructure). Included is support for TGX Remote Desktop Software developed by Mechdyne. This low-latency digital workstation software allows users to work remotely from anywhere, with an "in-office" experience, and is designed for users with graphic intensive applications, such as designers, engineers, and geoscientists. Additionally, Lenovo’s Remote Visualization Solution (RVIZ), an end-to-end solution from Lenovo, NVIDIA, Red Hat, Mechdyne, and PCPC Direct is also supported by Leostream.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for digital workstation management offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a $57 billion-revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://lenovo.com and read about the latest news via its StoryHub.

About Leostream

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.