Safe Pro Group Delivers Explosive Ordnance Imagery Data Set Under Government-Linked Contract, Expanding into New High-Value Revenue Stream

AVENTURA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, today announced that it has completed delivery of its first landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) data set pursuant to a US Government-linked contract. This delivery milestone marks Safe Pro’s entry into a new high-margin revenue stream based on its large, proprietary real-world datasets and patented AI platform, SpotlightAI™.

“For over two years, we have steadfastly worked in Ukraine, collecting and analyzing a vast amount of real-world data on landmines and UXO, creating large, unique and valuable datasets,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. “Having built one of the world’s most comprehensive UXO datasets, we are now well-positioned to deliver critical data and robust AI solutions to prime contractors and government agencies at scale, supporting additional revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Proprietary Data Advantage Driving Defense Innovation

Safe Pro’s unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.29 million drone images analyzed to date, and 23,000+ threats identified across 5,300+ hectares, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan. Utilizing this data, Safe Pro is establishing itself as a leading provider in the AI-powered threat detection market.

SpotlightAI™, the Company’s AI-driven imagery analysis platform, can detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and UXO in under 0.2 seconds per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical situational awareness. Whether deployed on the edge in real-time or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud, the Company is equipped to scale globally, offering solutions from rapid battlefield analysis and force protection to large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations.

Strategic Growth Outlook

Safe Pro believes this contract represents an initial step in its market expansion. Given the growing prevalence of explosive threats including landmines and cluster munitions and an increasing global need for threat detection and mine clearance, the demand for accurate, scalable, AI-processed data is accelerating. The Company sees near-term opportunities to expand its dataset licensing, Software-as-a-service offerings, and strategic partnerships across the global defense and security markets.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

