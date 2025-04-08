CrossCountry Consulting Partners with Junior Achievement USA to Support Financial Literacy Programs Worldwide

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, is proud to announce its national partnership with Junior Achievement USA (JA), marked by a significant contribution of over $80,000 aimed at advancing financial literacy and empowering the next generation of leaders. This partnership has directly supported programs in seven JA USA areas and three international JA members, positively influencing the futures of more than 1,800 students across the globe.

CrossCountry’s dedication to community impact extends beyond financial support. More than 60 employee volunteers dedicated their time in the 2024-2025 school year, bringing real-world expertise to Junior Achievement’s innovative educational programming. Through initiatives such as JA Finance Park, JA Personal Finance, JA Take Stock in Your Future, and the 3DE program, employees guided students in navigating financial planning, budgeting, and entrepreneurship. By sharing their experiences and serving as mentors, CrossCountry’s professionals helped foster essential skills that prepare students for success in the global economy.

“Making a meaningful impact in our communities has always been at the heart of CrossCountry’s values,” said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Junior Achievement USA. Together, we have been able to directly contribute to shaping the skills and confidence young people need to take control of their financial futures and fostering economic opportunity.”

“Preparing for a successful career is a critical skill, yet work readiness isn’t always a focus in traditional education,” said Tim Greinert, President of Junior Achievement USA. “Through the support of CrossCountry Consulting and its associates, students in the communities both our organizations serve will gain access to important learning experiences that will help them to excel in the workplace and pursue meaningful professional paths.”

Junior Achievement programs focus on three critical pillars for student success: financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. CrossCountry’s commitment to education, mentorship, and community impact aligns with JA’s vision, allowing young people to gain real-world understanding, preparing them to lead financially secure and entrepreneurial lives.

