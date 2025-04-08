Tonic.ai Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Advance Responsible AI Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonic.ai, a leader in data de-identification, synthesis, and provisioning, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This agreement will help organizations in regulated industries accelerate the adoption of generative AI by providing enterprises with privacy-preserving synthetic data solutions that enable AI-driven innovation while ensuring data security and compliance.

Unlocking AI Innovation While Protecting Privacy

As organizations ramp usage of generative AI technologies to drive insights and automation, safeguarding sensitive data remains paramount. Through this collaboration, Tonic.ai and AWS will enable customers to securely train AI models, accelerate development cycles, and harness the full potential of AI without exposing personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI). By leveraging AWS’s secure and resilient cloud infrastructure and advanced generative AI services—including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker—Tonic.ai’s solutions, available in AWS Marketplace, empower organizations in healthcare, financial services, insurance, and other regulated industries to extract value from their data while maintaining strict privacy controls.

Enabling Responsible AI Adoption With Synthetic Data

The ability to leverage synthetic data helps businesses looking to fine-tune AI models with domain-specific intelligence. By preserving privacy while maintaining the richness of real-world datasets, enterprises can customize large language models available in Amazon Bedrock to address unique industry challenges. This is particularly valuable in sectors like healthcare, where organizations can use Tonic.ai’s synthetic data solutions to train models that automate complex administrative tasks, such as prior authorization, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

“Our collaboration with AWS underscores our commitment to enabling enterprises to responsibly adopt generative AI while upholding the highest standards of data privacy,” said Ian Coe, CEO at Tonic.ai. “By integrating our advanced synthetic data solutions with the powerful AI capabilities and secure infrastructure of AWS, we are equipping organizations with the tools they need to unlock the value of their data securely and efficiently.”

Leading enterprises, such as eBay, have already experienced the transformative impact of Tonic.ai’s solutions in real-world applications, unlocking the full potential of their data while ensuring privacy and compliance.

Senthil Padmanabhan, VP of Engineering at eBay, shared, “Tonic has an intuitive, powerful platform for generating realistic, safe data for development and testing. Tonic has helped eBay streamline the very challenging problem of representing the complexities contained within petabytes of data distributed across many environments.”

Real-World Impact: Transforming AI with Synthetic Data

Tonic.ai’s privacy-first approach ensures that businesses can work with high-quality, realistic synthetic data that mirrors production datasets without containing sensitive information. This reduces compliance risks, enhances AI model performance, and accelerates software development. Existing customers—including Fortune 500 enterprises—already leverage Tonic.ai’s technology to de-identify, subset, and synthesize data at scale, enabling them to meet regulatory requirements while accelerating digital transformation.

“Data privacy and security are fundamental to advancing the responsible use of generative AI,” said Chris Sullivan, VP, Americas Channel & Alliances at AWS. “We are happy to support Tonic.ai’s mission of providing customers with innovative synthetic data solutions that allow them to leverage AI while ensuring compliance with strict regulatory requirements. Together, we are helping businesses accelerate their AI initiatives with confidence.”

A Foundation for Future Collaboration

The SCA will also drive joint go-to-market initiatives, co-selling opportunities, and AWS-funded proof-of-concept projects to help enterprises implement generative AI solutions. Tonic.ai is available in AWS Marketplace and has earned a Qualified Software badge through the AWS Foundational Technical Review, further streamlining adoption for AWS customers.

