Conga Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conga, the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM), today announced it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration will unlock development capabilities for Conga’s products on AWS, helping customers drive innovative business solutions with AWS’s advanced cloud technologies, modernize their workflows, automate critical business functions, and reduce manual intervention—ultimately driving higher productivity, faster time-to-value, and more informed decision-making.

This agreement scales the availability of Conga RLM solutions in AWS Marketplace, furthering the two companies’ long-standing relationship. Prior to the SCA, Conga recently added its Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solution to AWS Marketplace. This complements Conga’s achievement of the AWS Life Sciences Competency status earlier this year and AWS Advanced Technology Partner last year. Together, Conga and AWS help customers leverage advanced scalability, security, and innovation to streamline business processes and greater operational efficiency.

“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Conga through this strategic collaboration agreement,” said Allison Johnson, Senior Manager, Tech Partners - Americas at AWS. “By combining AWS’s advanced cloud services with Conga’s revenue operations solutions, we’re helping customers accelerate their digital transformation, increase agility, and drive greater business outcomes to remain competitive.”

This collaboration between Conga and AWS will help customers:

Leverage Extensive Industry Expertise – by combining AWS’s deep industry knowledge and its robust, scalable cloud infrastructure with Conga’s solutions, this collaboration will help customers navigate industry challenges with agility and precision.

by combining AWS’s deep industry knowledge and its robust, scalable cloud infrastructure with Conga’s solutions, this collaboration will help customers navigate industry challenges with agility and precision. Modernize and Maximize Investments with Cloud-Based Optimization – with AWS's advanced cloud infrastructure and Conga’s expertise in optimizing business processes, customers will be able to maximize the value of their existing investments and digital transformation initiatives, through seamless cloud adoption and ongoing support on AWS.

with AWS's advanced cloud infrastructure and Conga’s expertise in optimizing business processes, customers will be able to maximize the value of their existing investments and digital transformation initiatives, through seamless cloud adoption and ongoing support on AWS. Utilize AI Solutions for Better Business Outcomes – by prioritizing the incorporation and utilization of AI into its solutions whether it’s through predictive analytics, AI-powered automation, or personalized customer experiences, Conga helps customers stay ahead of the curve to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

by prioritizing the incorporation and utilization of AI into its solutions whether it’s through predictive analytics, AI-powered automation, or personalized customer experiences, Conga helps customers stay ahead of the curve to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world. Drive Long-Term Value and Innovation – together, Conga and AWS help businesses drive growth with scalable, future-ready solutions to help them unlock new opportunities and achieve their most ambitious goals.

“This agreement serves as a testament to Conga’s unwavering commitment to our customers – we couldn’t be more thrilled to be expanding our relationship with AWS,” said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader, Conga. “By continuing to launch products in AWS Marketplace, we’re able to unlock even more innovation for our customers. Through this collaboration we’re able to offer customers on a global scale more choice, flexibility, and support to help them achieve their bottom line.”

“To support our rapid growth and evolving business model, we sought an end-to-end solution that could seamlessly scale with us long-term—enabling greater efficiency, automation, and a unified approach to contract management, quoting, and eCommerce,” said Chris Low, Senior Director of Enterprise Systems at Nearmap. “By leveraging Conga’s solutions in AWS Marketplace, we’ve been able to streamline back-end operations all through one system. The companies’ expanded collaboration will accelerate our workflows and drive business growth even further, and we are excited by what this can unlock.”

Conga’s expanded relationship with AWS closely follows the company’s recent launch of the Conga Advantage Platform, the world’s first truly open revenue lifecycle management platform that runs in any infrastructure and delivers revenue advantage to every global enterprise at scale. By leveraging the Conga Advantage Platform, business leaders are equipped to simplify business processes and ultimately increase revenue and profitability.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world’s growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.