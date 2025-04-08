Langley Federal Credit Union Selects Ameriprise Financial to Manage its Investment Program

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced Langley Federal Credit Union, a federally chartered credit union based in Newport News, Va., with more than $5.4 billion in assets, has transitioned its investment program to the Ameriprise Financial Institution Group (AFIG). The credit union’s investment program operates under the name Langley Wealth Management and includes five financial advisors, Najib Khan, Bonnie Blaylock, CFP®, Amber Marois, Corey Watson and Frank Nickey, who help clients manage approximately $450 million in assets across Virginia and North Carolina.

“We chose to partner with Ameriprise Financial because of their proven expertise in helping individuals and families achieve greater financial confidence,” said Tom Ryan, President & CEO at Langley Federal Credit Union. “Our clients are seeking holistic financial planning solutions, and Ameriprise’s extensive resources will help us better serve them at every stage of their financial journey.”

Through Ameriprise Financial, Langley clients will have access to a full range of leading services and solutions including:

Personalized advice and financial planning capabilities tailored to their individual needs.

Robust investment products to help them achieve their financial goals with more confidence.

Digital capabilities that allow clients to connect with their advisors where and how they want—face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

“We’re thrilled Langley Federal Credit Union selected Ameriprise to strengthen their ability to offer comprehensive financial planning and investment solutions tailored to their clients’ needs,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “Clients across Virginia and North Carolina put their trust in Langley, and we’re honored to bring the outstanding wealth management capabilities of Ameriprise Financial to them.”

About Langley Federal Credit Union

Langley Federal Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union, regulated and insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Langley serves more than 395,000 members and has over $5.4 billion in assets, ranking the financial cooperative as one of the 100 largest credit unions in the country. Langley is a full-service financial institution where everyone can save, borrow, and spend wisely. Located in Hampton Roads, Richmond VA, and Raleigh NC, Langley has over 680 employees, 20 branches with access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs throughout the region. For more information, visit www.langleyfcu.org.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 130 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors1, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

About Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG)

With more than 30 years2 serving the investment program needs of banks and credit unions, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group brings a depth of understanding, experience, and knowledge to the financial institutions space – helping deliver value for clients/members while driving revenue for the financial institutions. To find out why financial institutions are partnering with Ameriprise Financial, visit ameriprise.com/afig.

Ameriprise Financial Services has a partnership with this financial institution to provide financial planning services and solutions to clients. The financial institution is not an investment client of Ameriprise but has a revenue sharing relationship with us that creates a conflict of interest.



1 Ameriprise Financial Q4 2024 Earnings Release.

2 Investment Professionals, Inc (IPI) was founded in 1992 and specialized in the on-site delivery of investment programs for financial institutions. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. acquired IPI in 2017, bringing together the years of experience of the two organizations.

