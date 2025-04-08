HeyGen and HubSpot Partner to Enable Personalized Video Campaigns at Scale

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeyGen, the AI video generator for businesses, announced an expansion of their partnership with HubSpot, enabling marketers and sales teams to automatically generate personalized videos within their HubSpot workflows. These videos are seamlessly saved to custom fields in HubSpot, making them readily available for personalized email campaigns, sales cadences, and other marketing efforts.

As the demand for video content continues to surge in today’s video-first world, marketers are grappling with challenges such as tight timelines and the need for real-time updates. Combined with limited creative resources, these obstacles often lead to bottlenecks and missed opportunities. HeyGen’s seamless integration with HubSpot empowers teams to overcome these challenges by turning existing marketing assets into professional-quality videos instantly–no filming, editing, or production skills required.

“Visual storytelling is the best way to connect with audiences today, which is why HeyGen is focused on making high-quality video production more accessible to everyone,” said Joshua Xu, Co-Founder and CEO of HeyGen. “By partnering with HubSpot, companies can easily scale up personalized videos and put video at the center of every campaign.”

A new custom workflow action automates the creation and delivery of personalized AI-generated videos, whether in one-to-one or one-to-many emails, boosting communication and engagement while simplifying outreach.

These new features unlock a wide variety of use cases that can measurably improve the customer experience and deepen relationships, such as:

Automated Lead Nurturing – send personalized video introductions or product overviews to leads once they enter a specific workflow or reach a particular lead score threshold. This targeted approach drives higher open and click-through rates, accelerating the lead qualification process by delivering more relevant and engaging content to prospects.

send personalized video introductions or product overviews to leads once they enter a specific workflow or reach a particular lead score threshold. This targeted approach drives higher open and click-through rates, accelerating the lead qualification process by delivering more relevant and engaging content to prospects. Onboarding and Product Tutorials – send new customers a tailored ‘Getting Started’ video that highlights key features and useful tips. Help reduce churn and improve customer support by providing a clear, engaging experience from the start.

– send new customers a tailored ‘Getting Started’ video that highlights key features and useful tips. Help reduce churn and improve customer support by providing a clear, engaging experience from the start. Event Invitations & Follow-Ups – Drive higher event attendance, enhanced brand experience, and better relationship-building after events by using contact data to produce customized event invitations or post-event thank-you notes, featuring an AI-generated host “face” that greets each recipient by name.

By syncing HeyGen’s video tools with HubSpot, users can now create, manage, and personalize video content directly within their existing workflows without needing to switch between platforms, saving time and resources.

"At HubSpot, we’re always looking for ways to help businesses create more effective and engaging campaigns," said Karen Ng, SVP of Product and Partnerships at HubSpot. "The enhanced HeyGen integration will not only help teams break through the noise, but new features like the automated lead nurturing and onboarding tutorials mean better, more personalized experiences for customers and prospects—all from within HubSpot.”

Brands, content creators, marketers, and businesses looking to enhance their video marketing strategies can learn more and download the HeyGen app for HubSpot by visiting: https://hubs.ly/Q038SYDJ0

About HeyGen: HeyGen is the AI video generator for businesses. With HeyGen, companies can create videos from text in seconds, localize them into over 175+ languages and dialects, and personalize at scale. In today’s video-first world, our mission is to empower businesses to grow by making visual storytelling accessible to all.