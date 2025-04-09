Active Business Services Begins Research Collaboration with the University of New Brunswick to Advance Green Button Data Accuracy and Transparency

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Active Business Services (“Active”), a leading provider of energy management solutions, today announced a research collaboration with the University of New Brunswick’s (UNB) Faculty of Computer Science, specifically the SE + AI Research Lab, led by Dr Francis Palma. This joint initiative aims to advance Green Button energy data research by independently validating meter data against utility billing records to ensure data consistency and transparency. To foster research collaboration, “Active” and UNB have signed an MOU effective February 14th, 2025. This signed MOU involves other industry collaborators from Canada (Screaming Power Inc., Toronto, ON) and the US (Mission:data Coalition, Inc., Seattle, WA).

This joint initiative aims to advance Green Button energy data research by independently validating meter data against utility billing records to ensure data consistency and transparency. Share

The Green Button standard mandated across Ontario’s electricity and natural gas utilities, offers a uniform, consumer-authorized data format. While its promise includes greater accessibility and interoperability, the transition has highlighted subtle inconsistencies within individual utilities’ internal records and across multiple utilities. Researchers at UNB’s SE + AI Research Lab employ cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools to detect anomalies, identify patterns and propose more reliable billing verification frameworks. As part of this research collaboration, “Active” and UNB have recently conducted a case study on “Bridging Data Gaps in Energy Sector”, published with Energy Central, one of the largest platforms in the power industry. Screaming Power Inc. and Mission:data Coalition, Inc. also contributed to this research effort.

“By collaborating with UNB, we’re advancing the understanding of Green Button data and working toward establishing greater confidence and clarity in energy billing,” said Michael Stedman, President of Active Business Services. “Ultimately, this initiative will help pave the way for a ‘Bill Audit Verification’ framework that ensures billing accuracy and transparency, benefiting both utility providers and consumers.”

This collaboration will leverage Active’s subject matter expertise and data insights with UNB’s analytical rigor and AI-driven methodologies. Through virtual meetings, peer reviews and ongoing consultation, both organizations aim to contribute to a long-term vision: establishing a trusted “source of truth” in energy data to mitigate inconsistencies, enhance accuracy and foster greater trust in the energy marketplace.

“Our research is demonstrating the power of emerging AI tools to detect discrepancies in energy data,” said Francis Palma, PhD, assistant professor of computer science at the University of New Brunswick. “By closely examining the Green Button datasets and contrasting them with traditional utility billing formats, we aim to identify pathways to improved standardization and transparency. Our collaboration with Active will be an opportunity to significantly uplift industry practices and promote consumer trust.”

Looking beyond immediate findings, the long-term goal is to integrate the research insights into Active’s AI-driven applications, enabling automatic detection of potential billing errors. Such advancements will empower residential, commercial and public sector stakeholders to optimize energy use, reduce unnecessary costs and drive more efficient energy management strategies.

About Active Business Services

Active Energy Inc. o/a Active Business Services (“Active”) is an industry leader in energy management solutions, focusing on helping organizations accelerate their energy efficiency and optimize energy costs. Specialized serving commercial, industrial and institutional sectors, ABS combines over 20 years of expertise in helping organizations mitigate energy risk and surpass their sustainability goals, which align with their business objectives. For more information, visit www.activebusinessservices.com.

About the SE + AI Research Lab

The SE + AI Research Lab, led by Dr. Francis Palma at the University of New Brunswick’s Faculty of Computer Science, focuses on the intersection of software engineering and artificial intelligence. By leveraging AI-driven methodologies, the lab contributes novel insights to various industries, including energy, healthcare, and finance, aiming to improve data accuracy, operational efficiency, and decision-making processes. For more information, visit https://seai-researchlab.github.io/.