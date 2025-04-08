Eaton Names Air Support as First Aerospace Authorized Service Center in EMEA

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton signed an agreement with Air Support to provide local repair and overhaul of Eaton’s engine fuel components for large commercial aircraft. Under the agreement signed today at MRO Americas, Air Support will be the first authorized service center for Eaton’s aerospace business across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Our strategic agreement with Air Support allows engine fuel pump repairs within the region, reducing turn-around-time (TAT) and freight costs for customers. It also supports the industry’s sustainability initiatives around reducing emissions through the use of local support services,” said Matt Norman, vice president of aftermarket and commercial services for Eaton’s Aerospace Group. “Initially Air Support’s repair capability will focus on the CFM56-7B engine fuel pump, but will quickly grow to include other popular engine fuel pumps. This new opportunity with Air Support highlights our dedication to providing localized, timely service and enhancing customer satisfaction.”

This service agreement meets Eaton's need for an authorized independent repair station to best serve customers in EMEA, enhancing repair capabilities of engine fuel products with use of official repair documentation and consistent use of OEM spare parts. Additionally, the service agreement aims to maintain an independent spares inventory to ensure competitive TAT performance and provides an approved and licensed alternative supported by Eaton.

"We are honored to be appointed as an Eaton authorized service center in the EMEA region. This agreement is a major milestone for our company and strengthens our commitment to delivering high-quality service and technical expertise to customers across Europe, Middle East and Africa. We look forward to providing reliable and efficient support for Eaton products throughout the region," said Sabine Tertre, CEO of Air Support.

Eaton will also continue to offer support to customers directly through its existing repair stations, ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

In the aerospace industry, Eaton is a leading provider of hydraulic, fuel, oxygen, fluid and air conveyance, electrical, motion control and engine solutions, as well as aftermarket service and support, for commercial and military aircraft.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Founded in 1992, Air Support is a leading independent engine component MRO shop. Air Support is PART-145 certified by the following Civil Aviation Authorities: EASA, FAA, CAAC, and CAA. Its Quality Management System complies with ISO9001 and EN9110 requirements. Based in France and owned by Sabine TERTRE, Air Support reached a sales revenue of €61M in 2024, with a volume of 72% export sales. With more than 200 employees and more than 200 customers in 40 countries, Air Support is recognized as a trusted partner supporting major worldwide aerospace players. Air Support is focused on delivering high-quality service through controlled processing and on-time delivery (TAT of 20 days and OTD above 98%). Flexibility, responsiveness, and a service-oriented approach are the keys to meet customer satisfaction every day. For more information about Air Support visit www.airsupport-mro.com.