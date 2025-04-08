Wrike Enters Visual Collaboration Space With Klaxoon Integration, Delivers So Much More

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today announced the integration of Klaxoon, the leading visual collaboration suite, into its work management platform — just 70 days after its acquisition. Klaxoon is seamlessly embedded into Wrike’s AI-powered work management experience, bringing together advanced whiteboarding capabilities, interactive workshops, workflow execution, and project management in one unified experience.

This integration empowers teams to move fluidly between unstructured ideation in Klaxoon and structured workflows in Wrike — turning ideas into outcomes without losing momentum, experiencing toggle tax, or breaking context. More than just whiteboarding, the combined platform enables organizations to collaborate visually, align strategically, and execute at scale — all within Wrike.

This powerful new combination redefines digital teamwork by converting ideas into plans and ultimately outcomes with unmatched workflow intelligence and visual collaboration capabilities. With this integration, Wrike becomes the leading work management platform to offer a truly connected visual collaboration experience — where brainstorming, ideation, and strategic planning flow directly into structured work. This sets a new industry standard for enterprises seeking to enable dynamic collaboration across structured and unstructured work.

“Ideas don’t build businesses — execution does, but execution starts with an idea,” said Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. “That’s why we’re redefining what collaboration means. By combining Klaxoon’s visual collaboration tools with Wrike’s AI-driven workflows, we’re empowering every team to turn spark into scale — from marketers generating a campaign brief, to a services team kicking off a client project, to execs aligning on OKRs. This is how the future works.”

Unlocking the power of connected collaboration

With this launch, Wrike and Klaxoon users can:

Convert ideas from Klaxoon to Wrike with just a few clicks, ensuring action items from brainstorming sessions move into execution seamlessly

Pull Wrike items onto Klaxoon boards, creating infinite canvases for prioritization, mind mapping, collaborative planning, and stakeholder alignment

Attach and access Klaxoon boards directly from Wrike items, giving teams a shared visual workspace for ideation and follow-through

Wrike items and Klaxoon ideas are instantly synchronized as they are updated in either place, giving users real-time visibility and access across both platforms and eliminating the friction and wasted productivity of disconnected tools.

Built for the enterprise, backed by intelligence

Built for enterprise scale, this integration is secure, flexible, and ready for company-wide adoption. With support for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, teams can stay connected and work together in real time — no matter where they are. By combining Wrike’s Work Intelligence® solution with Klaxoon’s visual AI tools, customers gain a smarter, faster way to collaborate, make decisions, and move work forward across the business.

“What excites me most about the Wrike and Klaxoon integration is the opportunity to bridge the gap between our diverse workforce, which includes in-person, remote, and hybrid team members,” said Ali Moses, Process Improvement Administrator at Varsity Yearbook.

Built for growth, aligned to strategy

The visual collaboration market is rapidly expanding, with remote and hybrid work models, digital transformation, and global team dynamics fueling adoption. Wrike’s addition of Klaxoon to its portfolio of products and seamless integration positions it as the only enterprise-ready solution that combines visual ideation with structured workflows. This not only improves customers’ productivity and engagement but drives revenue by reducing project and time-to-market delays, increasing cross-functional alignment, and minimizing tool proliferation and fatigue.

Try it today

The Wrike and Klaxoon integration is now available to Klaxoon Pro users and Wrike Full Users who have paid subscriptions for both platforms and have agreed to the integration terms of use. To learn more, visit https://www.wrike.com/wrike-klaxoon/.

About Wrike

Wrike is an intelligent work management platform where anyone can build, connect, automate, and scale workflows so work flows without limits. With unmatched intelligence, versatility, flexibility, scalability, and security, Wrike breaks down the barriers that hinder modern work and creates new pathways to success. More than 20,000 customers do the best work of their lives on Wrike. Find out how work flows at www.wrike.com.