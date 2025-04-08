Sentinel Dock & Door Solutions Expands Into Quebec With Acquisition of Door Doctor

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentinel Dock & Door Solutions (“Sentinel” or the “Company”) a network of Canadian dock and door service providers backed by Trivest Partners (“Trivest”), is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Door Doctor (“Door Doctor”), a premier provider of dock and door services headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. This acquisition marks Sentinel's expansion into Eastern Ontario and Quebec and further solidifies its position as a national leader in the commercial dock and door industry.

Founded and led by President Gordon Lazare alongside his long-tenured business partner Andrew Selinsky, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Door Doctor has established itself as the leading provider of commercial dock and door services in Quebec, with additional locations in Kingston, Ottawa, and Toronto. Door Doctor specializes in installation, repair, and maintenance services for overhead doors, loading docks, dock levelers, and related equipment, serving a diverse customer base across multiple regions.

“We are excited to welcome Door Doctor to the Sentinel platform,” said Travis Allan, CEO of Sentinel Dock & Door Solutions. “Door Doctor is a highly respected brand with an outstanding reputation for customer service and technical expertise. This strategic partnership allows us to significantly expand our geographic presence into Quebec, and Door Doctor’s experienced team will be instrumental in our continued growth.”

The acquisition of Door Doctor represents a highly strategic and transformational step for Sentinel, significantly expanding the Company’s footprint and enhancing its ability to service customers across Eastern Canada. Door Doctor will continue to operate under its established brand name while benefiting from Sentinel’s strategic resources, operational expertise, and extensive industry relationships.

"Joining Sentinel represents a significant milestone for Door Doctor,” said Gordon Lazare, President of Door Doctor. “We share Sentinel’s commitment to exceptional customer service and operational excellence. Partnering with Sentinel provides us with the opportunity to accelerate our growth, enhance our capabilities, and better serve our customers across Quebec and Ontario."

“I’m thrilled to continue our 42-year journey by partnering with Sentinel,” added Andrew Selinsky, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Door Doctor. “This collaboration is a pivotal moment for Door Doctor, enabling us to leverage their expertise to create a national platform and redefine the dock and door industry in Canada.”

Sentinel remains actively engaged in pursuing additional partnerships with industry-leading dock and door companies across Canada, providing strategic support and resources to accelerate growth while preserving each company's legacy and brand reputation.

About Door Doctor

Door Doctor is a premier provider of commercial dock and door solutions headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with additional service locations in Kingston, Ottawa, and Toronto. The company specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of overhead doors, loading docks, dock levelers, and related equipment. Known for its exceptional customer service and technical expertise, Door Doctor serves a diverse commercial and industrial customer base across Quebec and Ontario. To learn more, visit www.doordoctor.com.

About Sentinel

Sentinel Dock & Door Solutions is an acquisition platform focused on building a premier network of commercial dock and door service providers across Canada. Backed by Trivest Partners, Sentinel partners with high-quality operators, providing the resources and strategic support needed to accelerate growth while preserving each company's legacy of service excellence. The platform was formed through the acquisitions of Lenworth, Pro Door, Mar-Lin, and Door Doctor and continues to expand through additional acquisitions. To learn more, visit www.sentineldds.com.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners is a leading private equity firm with four unique investment funds that focus exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses with both control and non-control transactions across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Miami, with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, the Firm has more than 50 portfolio companies as of January 2025. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com.