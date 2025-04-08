FANUC Uses Mindbreeze for Proactive Knowledge Management

LINZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FANUC Europe Corporation chooses Mindbreeze InSpire for intelligent information provision for customers, partners and employees. By integrating the AI-based knowledge management solution into the FANUC service portal, users of the FANUC service portal will receive a new experience when searching for information.

With Mindbreeze, FANUC is replacing the current solution and taking its service portal to a new level. Customers and partners benefit from the possibilities of proactive knowledge management through integration into the FANUC website. The portal is also available to employees as a workplace integration directly in their preferred program.

“In our new ‘MyFANUC’, product-related information is now perfectly prepared and made available accordingly. We can now implement this project efficiently with Mindbreeze as our partner,” explains Rolf Urban, Head of Service Sales Coordination Europe.

As an additive system, FANUC has integrated Mindbreeze InSpire knowledge management solution into its existing IT landscape via the provided connectors. Access rights are always queried directly at the connected data sources, so that even short-term changes are considered. In addition to an intuitive user interface, the launch also provides portal visitors with AI-based functionalities such as chatting with documents or creating summaries.

Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, adds: “We are particularly pleased about the collaboration with FANUC and how the use of AI-based solutions can offer immediately visible added value for customers, partners, and employees.”

About FANUC

FANUC Europe Corporation is the European subsidiary of the Japanese FANUC Corporation, a world leader in factory automation. From its headquarters in Echternach/Luxembourg, it provides centralized support to the 24 European FANUC subsidiaries in the areas of sales and service, product support, supply chain, spare parts and repairs, marketing, human resources, IT, and administration. In total, FANUC Europe Corporation employs around 1800 people at various locations in Europe, of which around 300 work at the headquarters in Echternach.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, with headquarters in Europe and the US. Mindbreeze InSpire redefines how organizations access and utilize information. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms complex data into actionable insights, seamlessly connecting and analyzing information across systems.

Unlike traditional solutions, our AI agents deliver hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to unique business needs, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. With unmatched integration capabilities, data security, and automation at its core, Mindbreeze InSpire maximizes the value of your information ecosystem while driving innovation.

Trusted by industry leaders and recognized for our cutting-edge technology, Mindbreeze leads the way in unlocking new dimensions of enterprise intelligence.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.