M-Files to Present on Transformative Digital Workspaces at Microsoft AI Tour 2025 Atlanta

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced that it will join other senior business leaders and AI experts at Microsoft AI Tour Atlanta, presenting a session on how automation can elevate Microsoft Copilot beyond its core functions to drive efficiency.

M-Files' Rick Scanlan, Manager of Sales Engineering, will lead a session, titled "Multiplying the Power of Copilot," on Tuesday, April 8, at 3:00 PM EDT at the Georgia International Convention Center. This session will explore how organizations can leverage AI-driven productivity to gain a competitive edge and stay at the forefront of the AI revolution. Participants will learn how M-Files' Connector for Copilot empowers users to create a smarter, more agile digital workspace using data classification, organization, and routing, positioning organizations for a holistic view of its AI efforts.

"Organizations continue to be confronted with new ways to optimize their processes using AI,” said Matt Marriott, Chief Revenue Officer at M-Files. “Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to simplify the AI journey for our Microsoft users, unifying data across the entire Microsoft ecosystem for a seamless user experience.”

At Microsoft AI Tour Atlanta, M-Files invites attendees to experience its powerful partnership with Microsoft firsthand, showcasing how document management drives workflow optimization success. Attendees can connect with the M-Files team at Booth MS9 or schedule a demo to see how M-Files' Microsoft Copilot Connector enhances productivity and streamlines operations.

The Microsoft AI Tour is a free, one-day and in-person experience spanning over 60 cities around the world. M-Files previously participated in Microsoft AI Tour Sweden, Stockholm on March 5, 2025 and Microsoft AI Tour Finland, Helsinki, on March 18, 2025.

M-Files is proud to partake in this global tour of opportunities to bring the industry’s leading AI experts together. For more information on future events, go to https://www.m-files.com/events-schedule/.

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.