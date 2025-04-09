Adtran and 6WIND partner to deliver scalable vBNG and vCGNAT solutions for end-to-end broadband networks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced its partnership with 6WIND to deliver scalable virtual broadband network gateway (vBNG) and virtual carrier-grade NAT (vCGNAT) solutions, giving service providers a more agile and cost-effective way to manage subscriber authentication, routing and traffic handling. By integrating 6WIND’s vBNG and vCGNAT into Adtran’s Mosaic software suite, service providers can replace expensive, hardware-based BNGs with a software-driven alternative that scales on demand without sacrificing performance. This collaboration strengthens Adtran’s end-to-end solution, enabling seamless broadband service delivery while reducing expense and complexity for operators.

“Virtualization is transforming network infrastructure and service providers need high-performance, scalable solutions to stay competitive,” said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. “By integrating our vBNG and vCGNAT with Adtran’s Mosaic software suite, we’re delivering a cloud-native alternative to legacy hardware that lowers costs and boosts efficiency. This collaboration enables providers to deploy virtualized broadband services with carrier-grade performance while streamlining operations. Together, we’re providing a complete solution that enhances network agility while lowering overheads, helping providers deploy and manage broadband services more efficiently than ever.”

By running as a virtual machine (VM) on commercial off-the-shelf servers, 6WIND’s vBNG and vCGNAT eliminate the need for costly, proprietary hardware. Adtran has integrated the solution with its Mosaic software suite and line-rate traffic management within its fiber access platforms, enabling non-blocking BNG performance at multigigabit speeds while automating provisioning, authentication and subscriber monitoring – all without requiring specialized integration. Designed for scalability, this architecture supports everything from small networks to deployments serving millions of subscribers. It also supports key broadband functions, including RADIUS authentication, CGNAT and dynamic routing, while ensuring carrier-grade performance with low latency and high throughput. Unlike traditional hardware appliances from other vendors that require expensive, fixed-capacity hardware, this virtualized approach allows operators to scale from thousands to millions of subscribers with minimal investment.

“Today’s service providers require more than standalone solutions – they need a fully integrated network that scales efficiently. By combining 6WIND’s high-performance vBNG and vCGNAT with our software applications and fiber access platforms, we’re giving operators an affordable and highly flexible alternative to traditional BNGs,” commented Robert Conger, GM of software platforms and strategy at Adtran. “This partnership builds on our long-standing collaboration, which has already delivered more than 12,000 6WIND routers as the Ensemble vRouter, with hundreds more deployed each month. Together, we’re simplifying operations and giving providers greater control over their networks. And because we provide integration, deployment support and professional services, we make it even easier for our customers to scale and optimize their networks while delivering high-quality connectivity.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About 6WIND

6WIND leads the way in virtualized and cloud-native networking software solutions. Specializing in high-performance and efficiency, 6WIND’s products enable service providers and enterprises to build and manage efficient, scalable, secure, and sustainable networks. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services, AI-RAN Enablement and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases. For more information, please visit www.6wind.com.

