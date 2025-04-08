i2c Inc. Expands Partnership with Access Finance to Launch Juzt Digital Credit Card Program in the U.S. Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a global provider of banking and payment solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Access Finance, a fintech innovator originally based in Bulgaria, to roll out the next phase of its Juzt Digital Credit Card program in the United States. With this partnership, i2c and Access Finance are providing American consumers with enhanced access to credit and tools to improve their financial health through Juzt’s unsecured credit card program.

The expanded Juzt Digital Credit Card program, which leverages i2c’s global, unified banking and payments platform, offers an unsecured digital credit card aimed at helping consumers build and strengthen their credit histories. By removing the requirement for collateral, the Juzt card provides a more inclusive approach, catering to consumers in the subprime category or those looking to establish a strong credit record.

"Access Finance is committed to helping consumers take control of their financial futures by providing accessible credit-building opportunities through the Juzt card," said Ivan Arnaudov, CEO at Access Finance. "In partnership with i2c, we deliver a seamless, digital-first solution that empowers users to establish or improve their credit, no matter where they are on their financial journey."

"This ongoing partnership with Access Finance highlights the versatility of i2c’s platform in supporting complex credit programs and expanding financial access,” said Amir Wain, CEO of i2c Inc. “We’re excited to continue supporting Access Finance in their mission to provide U.S. consumers with meaningful credit-building tools that can help shape a more financially inclusive future."

Working with The Bank of Missouri as the issuing bank, Access Finance aims to bridge a gap in the U.S. market by offering accessible credit options that also serve as effective tools for building credit. The Juzt Digital Credit Card has launched and is fully live in the U.S.

For more information on the Juzt card, please visit www.juztcard.com

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary building block technology, clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

About Access Finance

The Juzt Credit Card is backed by Access Finance, a financial technology company whose goal is to lead the digital transformation within the financial sector while revolutionizing credit accessibility and transitioning customers from the subprime to the prime segment.

Founded in 2013, Access Finance is bringing its proven, innovative technology to the American consumers through partnership with US financial institutions, like The Bank of Missouri. With operations in the US, Europe and Mexico, Access Finance has grown to serve more than 200,000 credit card customers and dispersed roughly $320,000,000.

Click here to learn more about Access Finance and the Juzt Card.