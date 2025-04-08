Redwire and ispace-U.S. Sign MOU to Jointly Pursue Commercial Lunar Exploration Missions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next-generation space economy, and ispace technologies-U.S., inc. (ispace-U.S.) an American lunar exploration company specializing in cis-lunar space transportation and infrastructure services, today announced at the 40th Space Symposium, a memorandum of understanding to jointly pursue commercial lunar exploration and science missions for the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative and other customers.

The NASA CLPS contract is a multi-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts with a cumulative maximum contract value of $2.6 billion through 2028. NASA created the CLPS program to support the creation of a lunar economy through commercial deliveries of NASA science that will help prepare for the next generation of explorers. Redwire is one of 14 prime contractors on the CLPS IDIQ contract, and together with ispace-U.S., the team will be pursuing future CLPS missions leveraging the proven ispace lunar lander. ispace-U.S.’s APEX lunar lander is ispace’s next-generation lander, incorporating lessons learned from the Hakuto-R lunar exploration program, including the Mission 1 Series 1 lander and the Mission 2 RESILIENCE lander, to deliver enhanced mass-to-surface capabilities. The APEX lander serves as a multi-purpose platform, capable of delivering customer payloads to the lunar surface or to lunar orbit.

“Redwire is proud to partner with ispace-U.S. to pursue upcoming commercial lunar exploration and science missions and deliver critical lunar infrastructure,” said Mike Gold, President of Civil and International Space at Redwire. “The combination of Redwire’s advanced digital engineering, integration and testing, and lunar subsystems and payloads with ispace’s proven lunar landing platform and mission operations creates a world-class team to support the future of humanity’s operations on the lunar surface and beyond.”

“ispace-U.S. is thrilled to announce the partnership with Redwire to push the boundaries of lunar exploration. With significant heritage from the previous ispace lunar missions, as well as its growing footprint in the United States, ispace-U.S. is uniquely positioned to instill confidence in pursuing future commercial lunar exploration and science missions to help build a cis-lunar economy,” said Elizabeth Kryst, CEO of ispace-U.S.

With this strategic collaboration, Redwire and ispace-U.S. will be empowered to apply proven experience, expertise, and heritage to support future commercial lunar missions for government and private sector customers.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 750 employees working from 17 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

About ispace-U.S.

ispace-U.S. is an American lunar exploration company, specializing in cis-lunar space transportation and infrastructure services. ispace-U.S. leads the design of spacecrafts, such as the APEX lunar landers and relay satellites, and the development, integration, and testing of autonomous space exploration robotic systems and platforms. The company’s U.S. headquarters serves as the central location for the development of its APEX 1.0 lunar lander, which is being designed, manufactured, and launched in the United States. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X: @ispace_us_inc.