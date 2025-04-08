Surescripts, CLEAR Collaborate to Deliver Enhanced Trust, Speed and Security Across the Healthcare Ecosystem, Illustrated in New Case Study

ARLINGTON, Va. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surescripts®, the nation's leading health intelligence network, and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity platform, released a joint case study, Surescripts and CLEAR: Enhancing Provider Access & Security, highlighting how their collaboration is helping to raise the bar for identity security, compliance and provider access across the healthcare ecosystem while also delivering fast, secure, and scalable identity verification for Surescripts Network Alliance® participants.

Surescripts and CLEAR’s partnership is enhancing identity verification protections and bringing greater workflow efficiency for care providers, with immediate and impactful results. With CLEAR’s technology in place, Surescripts saw improvements that enabled more providers to successfully verify their identities and gain access to critical tools that allow them to spend less time on administrative tasks, and more time focused on providing safe, quality and less costly care for their patients.

Key Impacts:

2x higher verification success rate – By replacing a cumbersome verification process with CLEAR’s user-friendly, Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2)-compliant solution, providers achieved an 80% success rate with CLEAR vs. 41% with the legacy solution, a major improvement given IAL2’s rigorous requirements.

– By replacing a cumbersome verification process with CLEAR’s user-friendly, Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2)-compliant solution, providers achieved an 80% success rate with CLEAR vs. 41% with the legacy solution, a major improvement given IAL2’s rigorous requirements. 40% faster process – CLEAR replaces a lengthy, multistep process with a quick, one-time setup and instant verification with a selfie, unlocking faster activation compared to previous knowledge-based authentication.

– CLEAR replaces a lengthy, multistep process with a quick, one-time setup and instant verification with a selfie, unlocking faster activation compared to previous knowledge-based authentication. 50% boost in pull-through – More providers are completing onboarding and getting to work faster.

“With growing security risks, particularly around sensitive patient health information, Surescripts is continuously raising the bar for security across the network and is proud to partner with CLEAR to continue advancing this important work,” said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer for Surescripts. “This collaboration has enabled stronger protection of sensitive health information, while significantly improving provider onboarding rates and accelerating access to critical clinical tools that enable care providers to focus instead on providing safe, quality care for their patients.”

To stay ahead of these risks, Surescripts made the strategic decision to enforce IAL2 compliance across its network. As part of this effort, Surescripts partnered with CLEAR to deliver a more modern, secure, and scalable identity verification experience, enforcing rigorous security standards while maintaining efficiency and usability for care providers.

“At CLEAR, we believe identity is foundational to trust, which is essential to healthcare,” said David Bardan, GM & Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. “Together with Surescripts, we’re proving that strong security, and a great user experience can go hand in hand. Once a provider completes IAL2 verification, they can reuse that trusted identity for future actions while maintaining the highest level of assurance. We’re proud to help raise the bar on identity standards and make it easier for providers to access the tools they need.”

The success of the program reflects a shared commitment to federal IAL2 standards—ensuring that only verified individuals can access sensitive data and services. Unlike alternative methods that rely on knowledge-based questions or device verification, CLEAR simplifies the identity verification process while also enhancing security through biometric authentication, source corroboration, and a reusable digital identity.

“Surescripts’ partnership with CLEAR reinforces our commitment to protecting patient information while delivering fast, reliable access to the right data at the right time for healthcare providers across our network,” said Judy Hatchett, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for Surescripts. “With CLEAR, we’re enhancing the security and efficiency of provider access, which is foundational to ensuring better, more informed care. And because this IAL2-compliant identity is reusable, it sets the stage for future use cases across our network, from clinical messaging to secure credential recovery.”

The CLEAR and Surescripts partnership was forged against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving threat landscape. In 2024, more than 156 million Americans had their healthcare records compromised, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—a record-setting number.

The case study is available here.

As part of their shared mission to modernize identity infrastructure in healthcare, David Bardan, GM & Head of Healthcare at CLEAR, and Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer for Surescripts will share more about the importance of IAL2 compliance, interoperability, and cybersecurity resilience in a rapidly evolving threat landscape during a panel at this year’s Health Evolution Summit on April 10, 2025.

Background:

CLEAR is a Full Service Identity Provider, certified by the Kantara Initiative, meeting NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 and AAL2 standards. CLEAR delivers this through a simplified process that requires just one strong ID and backend source corroboration—eliminating friction while maintaining high assurance. The platform also benefits from CLEAR’s 15+ years of experience operating in regulated environments like airports, and its commitment to privacy done right.

