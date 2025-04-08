True North Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Enhance Digital Security and Member Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True North Federal Credit Union (True North FCU) has selected Mahalo Banking to transform its digital banking experience. The Juneau, Alaska-based credit union sought a provider that had a deep integration with Corelation Keystone and delivered advanced fraud prevention.

After a thorough search, True North FCU chose Mahalo to elevate its digital banking experience and provide members with a seamless, user-friendly platform. Mahalo’s advanced fraud mitigation features—such as its Credential Assurance Technology (CAT)—offer an added layer of protection against credential-stuffing attacks. Its security-first approach aligns perfectly with the credit union’s commitment to delivering a dynamic, secure digital experience while proactively addressing emerging cyber threats.

“Mahalo offers both a product and a culture that align with our core values—security, innovation, and a member-first focus,” said Lauren MacVay, President and CEO of True North FCU. “We are proud to work with a team that prioritizes high-quality service to the same degree that we value member service. Mahalo is more than a fintech provider, they understand what drives credit unions and actively work to help us better serve our members.”

Mahalo’s digital banking solution empowers True North FCU to enhance member services with built-in features that fully embrace Keystone’s “more in the core” philosophy. True North FCU benefits from a deeply integrated solution where Mahalo serves these features natively within digital banking—eliminating the need for third-party vendors. Additionally, Mahalo’s donations module aligns with the credit union’s mission to support Alaskan communities, enabling members to contribute directly to charitable causes through the platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with True North FCU as they enhance their digital banking experience,” said Denny Howell, Chief Operating Officer of Mahalo Banking. “True North’s commitment to security, innovation, and member-first service aligns perfectly with Mahalo’s mission. By leveraging our deep Corelation Keystone integration coupled with our advanced fraud mitigation capabilities, we are providing a seamless and secure digital banking platform that empowers both the credit union and its members. We look forward to supporting True North FCU as they continue to serve Alaskan communities with cutting-edge financial technology.”

About True North FCU

True North FCU is a member-owned and locally managed credit union that provides quality financial solutions for its Alaskan members. True North is dedicated to improving the economic well-being of the members, employees and communities it serves. For more information on True North FCU, visit www.truenorthfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

