C Spire Business Attains Titanium Partner Status with Dell Technologies

RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C Spire Business today announced it has achieved Titanium partner status with Dell Technologies. This designation demonstrates deep expertise in Dell’s offerings, which better equips C Spire Business to provide strategic guidance tailored to each client’s specific business needs. In addition, C Spire Business streamlines large-scale IT procurement by serving as a single point of contact for all Dell-related acquisitions, ensuring seamless and efficient customer experiences.

Our collaboration with Dell Technologies enables us to deliver exceptional value and support to our customers that rely on our solutions to drive digital transformation and effectively serve their customers. Share

"Attaining the Dell Titanium status reflects our high level of performance, dedication, and technical expertise,” said Drake Cushing, senior vice president and general manager for C Spire Business. “Our collaboration with Dell Technologies enables us to deliver exceptional value and support to our customers that rely on our solutions to drive digital transformation and effectively serve their customers.”

As a Dell Titanium Partner, C Spire Business benefits from dedicated executive support and access to Dell’s full portfolio of technologies. This elite status enables C Spire Business to deliver a comprehensive range of Dell solutions, including laptops, desktops, servers, storage, networking, and more, all at highly competitive prices.

“Our Dell Technologies Partner Channel Program is extremely excited to see C Spire Business move to the highest level in our Metal Tier Status of the Partner program as a Titanium Partner,” said Rodrigo Ramirez, territory partner account manager – North America / CSE, Central Southeast for Dell Technologies. “It’s clear that C Spire Business is making the right strategic decisions to align themselves more significantly with Dell Technologies through their investment in time, training, product expertise, and aligned resources within Sales and Engineering.”

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. C Spire Business has highly certified IT engineering talent in markets across the Southeast U.S. and specializes in connecting businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions. Cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity, managed IT, fiber connectivity - C Spire Business delivers all the power and expertise organizations need to win.

For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com/business.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides a full suite of dedicated internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses and enterprises, world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, as well as fiber internet for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or X at www.x.com/cspire.