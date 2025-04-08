128-Year-Old Family-Owned Manufacturer The Gilman Brothers Company Leads with Innovation, Partnering with Budderfly to Cut Electricity Use by 50% Through Solar & Energy Efficiency

SHELTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Budderfly, a leading energy as a service company, and The Gilman Brothers Company, a 128-year-old, family-owned manufacturer of foamboard products based in Connecticut, today announced a $1.5 million solar project to drive substantial operational and environmental impact. Over the 15-year agreement, Budderfly expects to lower Gilman Brothers’ annual energy costs by up to 30% and cut carbon emissions from electricity consumption in half—equivalent to 9,000 metric tons, or removing nearly 2,100 gasoline-powered cars from the road.

A fixture of American manufacturing since 1897, The Gilman Brothers Company has a long history of resilience and innovation. The company, which provides signage, display, graphics, and wall art solutions to some of the nation’s largest retailers, has consistently taken a forward-looking innovative approach to energy. This dates back to the 1920s, when the river that powered the mill it relied on for power dried up. The company’s founder took matters into his own hands and pursued a charter to create the Bozrah Light and Power Company, a utility that has served Gilman Brothers’ facility and surrounding communities for decades.

Today, Gilman Brothers faces the challenge of moving away from fossil fuel dependency and outdated lighting to a more sustainable, cost-effective clean energy future. Budderfly’s $1.5 million investment is empowering this 120-employee, multi-generational family-run business to power its manufacturing operations with solar energy. Budderfly’s full-service model is enabling Gilman Brothers to implement high-efficiency upgrades, integrate renewable energy, and maintain its legacy of innovation—all while working toward ambitious net-zero goals.

“Today’s energy challenges are not the first ones our company has faced. Gilman Brothers has long understood the operational and financial benefits of having greater control over our energy supply as well as transparency into how we’re using it. We also know that managing it is a full-time business,” said Jeff Blanchard, Vice President of Operations with The Gilman Brothers Company. “Budderfly’s holistic approach and financial model is what independent manufacturers like Gilman Brothers want—and need. With Budderfly, we’re able to stay focused on our core mission to deliver our customers quality products while also trusting that our evolving energy needs are being met.”

Following this project, Gilman Brothers will benefit from a 750-kilowatt rooftop solar system, all-new LED lighting, and an ultra-high-efficiency HVAC system, in addition to several other cost-saving technologies like high-efficiency motors paired with variable frequency drives.

“Our partnership with Gilman Brothers is an exciting, first-of-its-kind for Budderfly in the industrial sector,” said Al Subbloie, Budderfly Founder and CEO. “Gilman Brothers has a unique legacy as an energy pioneer in Connecticut, with a keen understanding of the value of having greater control over its own energy supply. As Gilman’s energy needs continue to evolve, we’re thrilled to be able to help set the company up for another century of innovation and success, while helping Connecticut move closer to its goal of achieving 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 through advanced energy efficiency technologies."

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont praised the partnership, emphasizing its impact on both economic and environmental fronts.

“The Gilman Brothers Company has been operating its manufacturing business for more than a century in Connecticut, and I love that they've partnered with one of our state's newest and most innovative companies, Budderfly, on this project that will not only help reduce their overhead costs but will also decrease their carbon emissions,” said Governor Lamont. “This is a great partnership and I am hopeful that in the coming years more Connecticut-based companies will connect with Budderfly to implement similar projects.”

Budderfly delivers energy-as-a-service solutions across nearly 7,000 customer sites nationwide.

About Budderfly

Budderfly, ranked as one of the fastest-growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) companies in the United States, is the premier sustainability partner for businesses and facilities. Budderfly installs, monitors, and manages a combination of patented technologies, equipment upgrades, and proprietary energy software for its customers at no out-of-pocket cost. Businesses benefit from lower energy bills, a reduced carbon footprint, more reliable operations, and an improved customer and employee experience. To date, Budderfly has helped customers avoid more than 200,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. Budderfly ranked on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list from 2021 to 2024 and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list from 2023 to 2024. In 2025, Budderfly was named to Fast Company’s worldwide list of Most Innovative Companies, ranking 2nd for energy and 25th overall. For more information, visit budderfly.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About The Gilman Brothers Company

Founded in 1897, The Gilman Brothers Company is a family-owned premier manufacturer of foamboard solutions for the signage, display, graphics, and wall art industries. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to manufacturing premium products, the company has been a trusted partner for retailers and businesses nationwide for over a century. Headquartered in Gilman, Connecticut, the company continues to push the boundaries of foam board innovation and manufacturing excellence.