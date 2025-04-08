A+E Latin America Expands Deal with Intelsat, Delivering Premium Entertainment Across the Region

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, has been selected by A+E Networks Latin America to distribute top-tier entertainment to millions of viewers across the region.

“For years, Intelsat has been a trusted partner in delivering high-quality entertainment to audiences throughout Latin America,” said Richard Kohlweg, managing sales director, Media at Intelsat. “We are proud to continue supporting A+E Networks Latin America in their mission to bring exceptional programming to the region.”

IS-21 is a leading satellite neighborhood serving the Americas, reaching over 46 million cable subscribers in Latin America alone. It carries the region’s top channels, including those from A+E Networks Latin America. Using IS-21, A+E Networks will efficiently deliver 14 channels, such as The History Channel, H2, Lifetime, and A&E. With its broad coverage, strong reach, and reliable transmission, IS-21 ensures millions of households have uninterrupted access to premium content.

“At A+E Networks Latin America, delivering outstanding content remains our top priority,” said Eduardo Ruiz, president & general manager of A+E Networks Latin America. “Intelsat’s proven reliability and extensive reach make them the perfect partner to ensure our viewers continue to enjoy seamless access to our premium entertainment.”

This collaboration further solidifies Intelsat’s position as the preferred satellite partner for leading media companies in Latin America. IS-21 is a premier cable neighborhood serving the Americas, carrying many of the region’s most-watched channels.

With this renewed deal, Intelsat continues to play a pivotal role in delivering world-class entertainment to Latin American audiences.

