ReposiTrak Adds 50 New Grocery Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 50 new grocery suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains with the goal of meeting traceability requirements before the FDA's 2028 deadline.

These new grocery suppliers represent a diverse mix of long-standing brands known for quality and consistency. One has been a trusted supplier of bold and spicy condiments with flagship products dating back to 1980. Another is a supplier of small-batch, handcrafted ice cream with traditions and history that stretch back more than 150 years. The third is a family-owned pickling operation, producing high-quality, hand-packed private label products for national retailers since the 1960s.

“We help detect and resolve traceability data errors and ensure that the data suppliers share is clean and accurate,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Whether a retailer requires data in a specific format or structure, we make it simple for suppliers to deliver exactly what’s needed. It’s a streamlined approach that saves time and builds trust and transparency across the supply chain.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

