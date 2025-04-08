Apex Announces Strategic Portfolio Selldown to EGCO Group

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Clean Energy today announced an agreement with Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO Group) for the partial sale of a portfolio of energy assets in the United States. Under the agreement, EGCO Group will acquire a 49% ownership interest in the “Pinnacle II” portfolio, consisting of two projects with a combined capacity of 251 MW; Apex will retain the remaining stake and manage the facilities’ operations.

The Pinnacle II portfolio comprises the 126 MW Downeast Wind in Maine and the 125 MWac Wheatsborough Solar in Ohio.

“In today’s energy landscape, transactions like this collaboration with EGCO Group demonstrate the enduring value of bringing well-structured projects to completion,” said Ken Young, CEO of Apex. “As our second major capital recycling transaction, this partnership will enable Apex to further invest in our best-in-class portfolio of wind, solar, and storage projects across the country.”

With this deal, Apex continues to strengthen its position as a leading U.S. independent power producer with over 2.2 GW of assets operating and under construction in its growing portfolio. The transaction’s closing is expected in Q2 of this year and is subject to several conditions.

Downeast and Wheatsborough, currently in the final stages of construction and expected to begin operating in 2025, benefit from commercial arrangements with market-leading counterparties. Together, the projects created 350 jobs during construction and are anticipated to contribute $55 million in local tax revenue over the facilities’ lifetimes.

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across the United States. Our mission-driven team uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.