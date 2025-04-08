Smart Eye Technology Partners with Complete Computers to Enhance Biometric Security for Northwest Arkansas SMBs

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart Eye Technology, a leader in continuous biometric authentication, has partnered with Complete Computers, a prominent IT service provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Northwest Arkansas. This collaboration aims to enhance cybersecurity for local businesses by integrating Smart Eye’s advanced biometric security solutions.

Smart Eye’s platform offers continuous user verification through real-time facial recognition, printing behavior analysis, and voice verification. Unlike traditional security measures that rely on static authentication, this system ensures that only authorized users have access throughout their entire session, from login to logout.

Key features of the platform include:

Continuous Facial Recognition: Authenticates and monitors users in real-time without disrupting workflow.

Printing Behavior Analysis: Verifies users through unique finger-based writing patterns on mobile devices.

Multi-Modal Biometrics: Combines facial, behavioral, and voice data for seamless multi-factor authentication.

“Smart Eye is not just a security tool—it’s a customer-first platform that keeps people secure while respecting their workflow,” said Dexter Caffey, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye Technology. “By partnering with Complete Computers, we’re making this level of biometric protection available to local businesses that deserve enterprise-grade security without the enterprise headache.”

This partnership enables Complete Computers’ clients to confidently embrace hybrid work models and cloud applications, knowing their digital assets are continuously protected. “Our clients are looking for security solutions that are both powerful and easy to use,” said Mark Spencer, CEO of Complete Computers. “Smart Eye checks both boxes. It protects businesses without slowing them down. This partnership gives our customers an unmatched layer of trust and compliance.”

About Smart Eye Technology

Smart Eye Technology is redefining digital security through continuous biometric authentication. Designed with both security and user convenience in mind, Smart Eye protects data across devices, platforms, and work environments.

About Complete Computers

Complete Computers provides managed IT services, support, and hardware to SMBs throughout Northwest Arkansas. Known for their customer-first approach and reliable service, Complete Computers ensures businesses have the tools and support needed to stay productive and secure.