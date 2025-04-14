Medical Manufacturing Technologies Enhances Product Line with Acquisition of FEPeeler, Unveiling Advanced Heat Shrink Removal and Braided Catheter Cutting Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of heat shrink removal tooling and braided catheter cutting capabilities with the acquisition of Mayer Engineering, the innovative makers of the FEPeeler. This acquisition will enhance MMT's comprehensive suite of manufacturing services and solutions, further solidifying its trusted position in the medical device manufacturing sector.

FEPeeler has earned a strong reputation for its advanced, high-quality catheter manufacturing tooling applications. Known for its efficient heat shrink removal tooling and advanced roll cutting products, FEPeeler's offerings are geared toward improving production efficiency and cost-effectiveness for medical device manufacturers worldwide.

Commenting on today’s acquisition is Robbie Atkinson, MMT CEO, “We are thrilled to integrate FEPeeler’s products into MMT’s suite of offerings. This acquisition not only strengthens our commitment to innovation but also enables us to provide our customers with even more advanced manufacturing solutions. By integrating FEPeeler’s cutting-edge tools into our offerings, we are poised to enhance efficiency, precision, and overall quality in the production of medical devices.”

FEPeeler tools are designed to optimize the production process for medical devices. By eliminating the need to utilize handheld razor blades, FEPeeler heat shrink removal tools significantly enhance safety while increasing productivity through increased yields. For higher volume applications, the Auto-Skiver provides automated feeding of parts through the system after lamination, ensuring consistency and reliability. Additionally, the FEPeeler roll cutters deliver ultra-clean cuts with minimal force, creating a smoother and safer work environment for operators.

“We are excited to join forces with Medical Manufacturing Technologies, a partnership that will allow us to expand the reach of our pioneering solutions,” stated Angie Mayer, Owner of Mayer Engineering and FEPeeler. “Our commitment has always been to deliver exceptional quality and efficiency in manufacturing. This acquisition opens new avenues to enhance our services and drive advancements in the medical device industry together. We look forward to working alongside MMT to deliver even greater value to our customers,” she concluded.

MMT is committed to serving as the preferred partner in the medical device precision manufacturing industry, focusing on predictability, reliability, yield, and throughput. MMT's portfolio of companies includes CATHTIP, Engineering by Design, FEPeeler, GenX Medical, Glebar, Interface Catheter Solutions, MMT Automation, MPT Europe, R&D Engineering, Somex Automation, SYNEO, and Tridex Technology.

About Medical Manufacturing Technologies

Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a leading global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, is a single-resource solution for automated process-driven medical manufacturing—streamlining complex medical device solutions with an emphasis on precision and finely tuned efficiency. The company offers process development, applications and equipment, technical solutions, and after-market support. Web: mmt-inc.com

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $9.1 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. Web: arcline.com