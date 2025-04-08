Elastio Partners with JetSweep to Strengthen Disaster Recovery and Ransomware Protection

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastio, a leader in ransomware recovery assurance, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with JetSweep, a premier cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) provider. This collaboration enhances business continuity solutions, ensuring organizations can quickly recover from cyber threats with minimal downtime.

Companies require robust, validated recovery strategies as cyberattacks and data breaches become increasingly sophisticated. JetSweep integrates Elastio Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform (Elastio Platform) technology into its AWS-based disaster recovery solutions through this partnership. This ensures that recovery points are continuously analyzed for ransomware, providing businesses with confidence that their data is recoverable and free from compromise.

"Ransomware attacks are becoming more covert, with encryption occurring undetected until the full attack is unleashed. When that moment arrives, businesses are often left uncertain about whether they have a clean recovery point," said Najaf Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Elastio. "Through our partnership with JetSweep, the Elastio Platform provides customers with proactive assurance that their backups remain free from ransomware encryption, enhanced by JetSweep’s expert management for a fast, secure recovery."

JetSweep’s DRaaS offerings, built on AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery (AWS DRS), provide continuous data integrity validation and 24/7 failover support. Unlike traditional solutions, which may restore compromised data, JetSweep and Elastio Platform ensure that failover environments are secure and fully operational in as little as 30 minutes.

“JetSweep and Elastio together deliver a powerful combination of disaster recovery expertise and continuous ransomware detection,” said Chris Barbanti, CEO at JetSweep. “Our joint solutions ensure that AWS customers can recover quickly from a disaster, trusting that their data is clean and secure.”

The benefits of this partnership include:

Elastio Platform continuously scans and validates AWS DRS replication data to prevent reinfection during recovery. Rapid Failover: JetSweep’s expertly managed disaster recovery solutions minimize downtime, ensuring businesses remain operational.

With cloud-based DRaaS, organizations avoid high upfront costs while maintaining flexible, on-demand protection. Ongoing Protection & Testing: Businesses can rely on JetSweep’s expert team for annual disaster recovery testing and proactive recovery planning.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the evolution of disaster recovery and ransomware resilience. Elastio Platform and JetSweep remain committed to providing innovative solutions that ensure organizations are always prepared as threats evolve.

For more information on how Elastio Platform and JetSweep are redefining disaster recovery and ransomware protection, visit www.elastio.com or contact Chris Sauer, Global Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channels at partner@elastio.com.

About Elastio

Elastio specializes in ransomware recovery assurance, providing businesses with advanced tools to validate and secure their data. By bridging the gap between traditional security measures and immutable backups, the Elastio Platform ensures clean recovery from zero-day ransomware attacks, giving organizations the confidence to restore operations quickly and securely. For more information, visit www.elastio.com.

About JetSweep

JetSweep is a trusted AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, specializing in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). With a focus on seamless failover execution and continuous system validation, JetSweep helps businesses minimize downtime and maintain operational resilience. For more information, visit www.jetsweep.com.