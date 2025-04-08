Instinct Pet Food Partners With Demand Chain AI to Enhance S&OP Capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demand Chain AI, a leading provider of supply chain and demand planning solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Instinct Pet Food, a leader in raw, natural pet nutrition for dogs and cats, to enhance its Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) capabilities. This strategic collaboration aims to optimize Instinct’s supply chain execution, ensuring greater efficiency, agility, and reliability as the company continues its rapid growth.

Instinct Pet Food, known for its commitment to high-quality, natural ingredients and rigorous safety standards, aims to optimize its supply chain execution to support sustainable growth. Through this partnership, Demand Chain AI Consulting Services will provide expert guidance in refining Instinct’s S&OP processes, ensuring enhanced alignment across demand planning, production, and inventory management.

“At Instinct Pet Food, we are dedicated to delivering the highest quality raw nutrition to pets while maintaining operational excellence,” said Beau Mainous, CEO of Instinct Pet Food. “By partnering with Demand Chain AI, we are taking proactive steps to enhance our supply chain processes, allowing us to better serve our customers and support our long-term growth.”

“Instinct Pet Food’s commitment to quality and innovation makes them an ideal partner for a strategic S&OP transformation,” said Rick Davis, Founder and CEO of Demand Chain AI. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise to help them achieve a more agile and efficient supply chain that drives long-term success.”

The collaboration between Instinct and Demand Chain AI underscores the growing importance of advanced supply chain planning in the pet food industry. With a focus on continuous improvement, the partnership aims to strengthen operational efficiency and ensure Instinct’s ability to meet increasing consumer demand with consistency and reliability.

About Instinct Pet Food

For over 20 years, Instinct® Pet Food has been transforming the lives of pets through raw, science-backed nutrition. Offering a variety of options—including frozen and freeze-dried raw meals, kibble, toppers, and wet food—Instinct helps dogs and cats live healthier, happier lives. With a commitment to premium ingredients, best-in-class production standards, and sustainability, Instinct powers its manufacturing facility with 100% renewable energy and is dedicated to achieving Net Zero by 2050. Learn more at InstinctPetFood.com.

About Demand Chain AI Inc.

Demand Chain AI is a specialized team with deep expertise in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), particularly in the Food & Beverage sector. With over 1,500 years of combined executive and tactical experience, Demand Chain AI helps clients identify opportunities and implement practical solutions that drive substantial results and lasting impact.

About Puls8 Intelligent Planning Solutions

Puls8 Intelligent Planning offers a suite of cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet the dynamic demands of CPG companies. As a true end-to-end integrated platform, Puls8 harnesses a unified data model across all solutions, enabling seamless operations, precision forecasting, and data-driven decision-making throughout the demand chain.