Generational Group Advises Ray Norton Tire and Auto Center in its Sale to a Private Investor

Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Ray Norton Tire and Auto Center to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed March 26, 2025.

Located in Valdosta, Georgia, Ray Norton Tire and Auto Center has been providing trusted automotive services since 1987. Family-owned and rooted in Christian values, the company offers tire sales, brake repairs, oil changes, and more, featuring top brands like MICHELIN®, BFGoodrich®, and Uniroyal®. Committed to integrity and customer satisfaction, Ray Norton Tire and Auto Center delivers reliable service and ensures a welcoming experience for all customers.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Eastern Region – David Fergusson, and his team led by Generational Affiliate, Tim Dalton, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Thomas Hamm, and Senior M&A Advisor and Conference Group Leader, Peter Stone established the initial relationship with Ray Norton Tire and Auto Center.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “This transaction highlights our commitment to creating value through strategic partnerships. At Generational Group, we’re proud to have united two organizations set for continued success.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service M&A advisory firm. With over 300 professionals across 15 offices in North America, the company helps business owners unlock the full value of their businesses through a comprehensive suite of advisory services. These services include strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Generational Group was honored as the 2024 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and named Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in both 2024 and 2022. The firm also received recognition as Valuation Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year in 2022 and 2023, further cementing its reputation as a leader in M&A advisory services.