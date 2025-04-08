Karrier One and AT&T Expands Global Wi-Fi Offload Coverage and Advance Decentralized Connectivity

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karrier One Inc., a leader in Web3-powered telecom solutions, has signed an agreement with AT&T Mobility LLC to enhance domestic and international Wi-Fi offload capabilities and accelerate the adoption of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) for next-generation wireless connectivity.

Under the agreement, Karrier One will provide AT&T Mobility and its subscribers access to an expanded network of Wi-Fi offload locations powered by Hotspot 2.0/Passpoint technology. This will enable seamless and secure Wi-Fi connectivity in premium global destinations, reducing costs, enhancing network performance, and ensuring subscribers have connectivity where they need it most.

The Karrier One platform opens the door for enhanced connectivity in previously underserved regions. This initiative aligns with AT&T’s commitment to expanding network coverage for traditional cellular infrastructure and beyond, all while embracing Web3 driven telecom innovations.

“As telecom continues to evolve, AT&T recognizes the importance of alternative infrastructure models to expand coverage, improve user experience, and reduce costs,” said Samer Bishay, CEO and Co-Founder of Karrier One. “This agreement is a testament to the power of Wi-Fi offload combined with Web3 innovation, ensuring that subscribers can stay connected, whether they’re at home or travelling internationally. By embracing DePIN, we’re not just enhancing connectivity, we’re shaping the future of decentralized telecom infrastructure, making networks more resilient, efficient, and accessible for everyone.”

Karrier One and AT&T are committed to reshaping telecom infrastructure by combining the best of licensed spectrum, Wi-Fi offload, and blockchain innovation.

About Karrier One

Karrier One is a pioneering DePIN project and the first carrier-grade decentralized mobile network built exclusively on the powerful and scalable Sui blockchain. By seamlessly connecting smartphones and users through cutting-edge Web3 technologies and harnessing the speed, security, and robust capabilities of Sui, Karrier One delivers advanced security, compliance, and an exceptional user experience. Leveraging Sui’s innovative architecture, Karrier One revolutionizes digital transactions, identity management, and network scalability, uniquely empowering Micro Networks and Mobile Independent Network Operators without frequency or spectrum constraints. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer-centric design, Karrier One and the Sui blockchain together define the future of decentralized telecommunications.

Learn more: https://karrier.one