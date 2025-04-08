Legion Health Enhances Telehealth Services With Implementation of QbCheck

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Health, a telepsychiatry provider dedicated to transforming patient care through advanced technology, announces its clinic-wide adoption of QbCheck, an FDA-cleared remote objective ADHD testing technology from Qbtech. As a completely virtual clinic, Legion Health recognized the need for standardization and efficiency in ADHD care and the benefits QbCheck could provide.

“In our effort to eliminate subjectivity in ADHD diagnoses and to enhance the efficiency and scalability of our assessment process, we began seeking quantifiable objective data that our clinicians can be truly confident in,” says Charlotte Coates, PMHNP-BC, Legion Health’s founding clinical lead. “QbCheck provided a more robust pathway and dependable care options that our providers are pleased to lead with.”

Before the formal adoption of QbCheck, Legion Health providers encountered the most common issue among ADHD care providers – confidence and objectivity in assessments, particularly those offered via telehealth. There is a great deal of scrutiny around telehealth ADHD testing, especially with a lack of evidence-based guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and management in remote settings.

“For those without a clinical background, the ADHD diagnostic process can feel opaque—there’s no lab test or scan, just clinical judgment guided by an algorithm that's invisible to patients,” adds Coates. “QbCheck bridges that gap by providing something concrete: visual, objective data that patients and families can understand and trust. It’s helped us communicate diagnoses and guide treatment decisions.”

The integration of QbCheck into Legion Health’s virtual ADHD diagnostic and treatment services has enabled the creation of a standardized care model that enhances clinician confidence and empowers patients. Providers at Legion Health have observed tangible benefits from using QbCheck, including:

Increased diagnostic confidence : Studies show that digital ADHD technology increased clinician confidence by 77%; Legion Health providers find that a standardized approach to ADHD care reduces administrative burden and allows them to focus more on patient care.

: Studies show that digital ADHD technology increased clinician confidence by 77%; Legion Health providers find that a standardized approach to ADHD care reduces administrative burden and allows them to focus more on patient care. Reduced time to diagnosis : The structured use of QbCheck has significantly expedited the diagnostic process at Legion Health, integrating enhanced data-driven care in the practice.

: The structured use of QbCheck has significantly expedited the diagnostic process at Legion Health, integrating enhanced data-driven care in the practice. Improved scalability and consistency : Research has shown that QbCheck helps scale ADHD virtual care providers, and Legion Health has simplified the diagnostic and treatment pathways for its clinicians and patients through the use of remote objective testing.

: Research has shown that QbCheck helps scale ADHD virtual care providers, and Legion Health has simplified the diagnostic and treatment pathways for its clinicians and patients through the use of remote objective testing. Expanded ADHD care access : Given the large number of patients in rural communities, Legion Health needed a solution to better serve and reach more patients. Using QbCheck allows providers to care for more patients faster.

: Given the large number of patients in rural communities, Legion Health needed a solution to better serve and reach more patients. Using QbCheck allows providers to care for more patients faster. Improved patient outcomes: With the robust capabilities of QbCheck, Legion Health providers present patients with quantifiable data about their symptoms and treatment monitoring, helping improve their understanding.

"In addition to the traditional subjective approach for diagnosing ADHD, utilizing QbCheck's objectivity has significantly improved my confidence and decision-making in understanding patients' symptoms and initiating treatment modalities for newly diagnosed individuals,” says Bridgett Gant, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C at Legion Health. “The test is particularly valuable for those patients who are more complex and have other comorbidities."

Legion Health joins the growing list of more than 12,000 clinicians across 44 U.S. states who have adopted objective measures to more accurately diagnose or rule out ADHD in their patients.

About Legion Health

Legion Health is a pioneering telepsychiatry company redefining how modern mental healthcare is delivered. We combine advanced technology—including cutting-edge language models, intelligent clinical workflows, and tools like QbCheck—with evidence-based care to help psychiatric providers work faster, personalize treatment, and support patients more precisely. Our team of board-certified psychiatric clinicians is committed to operational clarity, data-driven decision-making, and transforming virtual mental healthcare into real-world outcomes. Learn more at LegionHealth.com.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed leading solutions and products for improving the diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 13 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for their innovation, most recently winning the 2022 HSJ Partnership Award for the 'Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS'. www.qbtech.com