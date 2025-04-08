Women in Manufacturing and Society of Women Engineers Announce Partnership to Support Women in Industry

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) and the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), two of the nation’s leading organizations committed to advancing women in industry, are proud to announce a new partnership. This collaboration will provide enhanced benefits to their members, fostering growth and connectivity for women in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

To celebrate this exciting partnership, WiM and SWE are offering a special membership discount to individuals who purchase memberships to both organizations. The initiative aims to encourage shared access to resources, learning opportunities, and professional networks between the two communities, further driving the effort for growth and advancement of women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

"At WiM, we are thrilled to partner with SWE as both organizations share a deep commitment to advancing women in the workforce,” said Allison Grealis, founder and president of WiM. “This collaboration will help us strengthen our mission of promoting, supporting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing space.”

The timing of this partnership is especially significant, as both organizations are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2025. While WiM proudly marks its 15th year of championing women in manufacturing, SWE celebrates an impressive 75 years of empowering women engineers across the globe.

“The work of both our organizations is mission-critical to the industry and women engineers worldwide — now, more than ever,” shared Karen Horting, CEO and executive director of SWE. “Our theme this year is 'Together, We Rise,' a fitting sentiment for this new partnership and the promise of what we can accomplish in the years ahead. This partnership will further elevate the impact of both organizations by uniting professionals across manufacturing and all of engineering, encouraging cross-sector collaboration, and strengthening efforts to ensure women are recognized as vital contributors to manufacturing and engineering success.”

About Women in Manufacturing (WiM)

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) is a more than 32,000-member-strong trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. WiM encompasses manufacturers of all types and includes individuals from every job function. Membership is available to anyone working within or with the manufacturing sector. www.womeninmanufacturing.org

About Society of Women Engineers (SWE)

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is a powerful, global force uniting 50,000 members of all genders spanning 85 countries. We are the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the Society, please visit www.swe.org or call 312.596.5223.