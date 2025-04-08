Motorola Solutions Forms Strategic Alliances with BRINC and SkySafe for Drone as First Responder and Drone Detection for Public Safety

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced its investments in BRINC and SkySafe, forming strategic alliances to integrate Drone as First Responder (DFR) and drone detection technologies into its 911 command center solution, CommandCentral, and expand the companies’ go-to-market opportunities. With more than 60% of North America’s public safety answering points (PSAP) already relying on Motorola Solutions’ 911 command center software, this collective U.S.-made offering enables public safety agencies to seamlessly introduce drones to help protect the public’s safety and security.

"With over 240 million 911 calls made each year, a faster response time to the call can be the consequential difference in an emergency,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “We’re integrating the powerful capabilities of drones into 911 software, enabling precious time saved to deliver that life-saving medicine or give officers eyes and ears on scene before they arrive.”

BRINC allows 911 call handlers to immediately dispatch drones in response to emergency calls or with the push of a button from a Motorola Solutions APX NEXT smart radio. According to the company, some 911 calls can be cleared solely with drones, which Motorola Solutions expects to augment with “Assist for 911,” its AI application that can automate incident analysis and help determine when a DFR-based response is appropriate.

“Of equal importance to the public’s safety is managing the growing threat of unauthorized drones,” Saptharishi said. “Greater security for our airspace is an imperative to safeguard our critical infrastructure, borders and communities. This alliance also brings drone detection to the screens of 911 and command center operators across the nation.”

SkySafe can track and identify a drone, its operator’s location and real-time flight path and historical data. With SkySafe’s cloud-based SaaS platform, customers can have a reliable airspace security solution that requires no hardware or infrastructure investment. The company predicts the number of consumer drones in the U.S. can rise into the millions, highlighting the scale of risk that unauthorized drones potentially pose.

The new streams of drone intelligence enabled through these integrations can be streamed live into the command center and shared with officers in the field on in-vehicle computers or mobile devices. It can further be stored in agencies’ evidence management systems as part of Motorola Solutions’ ecosystem of safety and security technologies. Agencies can combine other incident data, such as 911 call records, officers’ radio dialogue, officers’ location information and more, for comprehensive analysis and evidence, including AI-based redaction to protect privacy.

“Drones are often first on the scene, providing the initial set of eyes on an emergency and equipping first responders to arrive better prepared,” said Blake Resnick, founder and CEO of BRINC. “We’re proud of our work with Motorola Solutions to help make drones an attainable reality for public safety agencies, helping to safeguard human life.”

“Unauthorized drones at major events and airports can cause immediate, harmful effects on people and operations,” said Grant Jordan, CEO of SkySafe. “We share Motorola Solutions’ vision to empower PSAPs to detect and protect against the increasing threats from malicious drones.”

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our technologies support public safety agencies and enterprises alike, enabling the collaboration that’s critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals and safer businesses. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.

BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. The company builds a connected ecosystem of tools designed to save lives. BRINC manufactures its products in the US, has co-located R&D and production, and is vertically integrated, controlling the entirety of its supply chain. Over 600 public safety agencies and 10%+ of the SWAT teams in the US use its products to de-escalate dangerous situations and safeguard human life. The company is backed by top investors, including Index Ventures, Motorola Solutions, Sam Altman, Mike Volpi, Dylan Field, Elad Gil, Patrick Shanahan, Julius Genachowski, Shyam Sankar, Alexandr Wang, Bradley Tusk and Jeff Weiner. For more information, visit brincdrones.com

SkySafe's drone detection technology enables critical infrastructure, commercial, and government organizations to identify, track, and analyze drone activity in their airspace. The cloud-based SaaS platform provides real-time and historical drone data, offering precise information on drone location, altitude, velocity, flight status, launch point, and pilot location. SkySafe's comprehensive capabilities, including advanced drone forensics, enable users to proactively respond to and alleviate security vulnerabilities before an incident occurs. Used in diverse environments—from oil rigs and water treatment facilities to campuses and stadiums—SkySafe delivers crucial insights to counter potentially malicious drones, safeguarding people and communities from security threats, operational disruptions, and privacy violations.

SkySafe's technology is tested and validated by the FAA, made in the U.S.A. and distributed globally. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

